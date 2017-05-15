Riptide and Rock on Top Win the 2017 Redefin Bundeschampionate Qualifier

Nicolas Wagner and Rock On Top

The 5-year old Riptide and the 6-year old Rock on Top became the winners of the Bundeschampionate qualification classes held at the national dressage and show jumping competition in Redefin, Germany, on 12-14 May 2017. Hosted at the state stud Redefin, this national event is one of the bigger spring shows in Germany and also has classes up to Grand Prix level.

In the 5-year old division Kira Ripphoff steered Mathis Goerens' Westfalian stallion Riptide (by Rock Forever x Show Star) to victory with an impressive 8.7 total score. The stallion earned 9 for trot and canter, 7.5 for walk, and 9 for submission and general impression. Lena Waldmann and Silke Pelzer's Oldenburg mare Sister Act OLD (by Sandro Hit x Royal Diamond) were the runners-up with 8.6. The dark bay mare scored 9 for trot, 8.5 for walk, 8 for canter, 9 for submission and 8.5 for general impression. Kathleen Keller and Petra Groth's Westfalian gelding Supertramp G (by Sir Heinrich x Lanciano) were third with 8.2.. They dark bay got 9 for trot, 7.5 for walk, 8.5 for canter, 7.5 for submission and 8.5 for general impression. Supertramp G tied in third place with Isabel Freese on Gestut Lewitz' Bourani (by Bordeaux x Don Davidoff). This Oldenburg stallion got 8.5 for trot and canter, 7.4 for walk and submission and 9.0 for general impression.

While 18 horses contested the 5-year old divisions, a tiny group of just four gathered for the 6-year old class. The Luxembourg rider Nicholas Wagner topped the board with Martine Ehlinger's Westfalian stallion Rock on Top (by Rock Forever x Ferragamo) on a total of 8.5. The bay stallion got 8.5 for trot, 9 for walk, 8 for canter and 8.5 for submission and general impression. Sandro Nuxoll and her own Oldenburg mare Hanami (by Dante Weltino x His Highness) were second with 8.2. The black mare got 8 for trot and canter, 8.5 for walk, 8 for submission and 8.5 for general impression.

5-year olds

1. Riptide (by Rock Forever I x Show Star) - Kira Ripphoff - 8.70

2. Sisters Act OLD (by Sandro Hit x Royal Diamond) - Lena Waldmann - 8.60

3. Supertramp G (by Sir Heinrich x Lanciano) - Kathleen Keller - 8.20

3. Bourani (by Bordeaux x Don Davidoff) - Isabel Freese - 8.20

5. Don De Hall (by Don Juan de Hus x Donnerhall) - Nadine Rüdiger - 8.10

6. Lord Nunes (by Lord Loxley I x Jazz) - Matthias Bouten - 8.00

6. Sir Sansibar (by Millennium x Cadeau) - Nicole Wego - 8.00

6. Susii (by Sarkozy x Ehrenwort) - Juliane Kunze-Bretschneider - 8.00

6. Fehrbellin (by Franziskus x Quaterback) - Nathalie Westphal - 8.00

10. Cecil (by Bordeaux x Alabaster) - Christian Flamm - 7.80

11. L'Unique (by Lichtprinz x De Niro) - Manuel Bammel - 7.60

12. Santa Maria (by Sandro Hit x Ehrenwort) - Nicole Wego - 7.50

12. Sandokan (by Surprice x Johnson) - Libuse Mencke - 7.50

14. Royal Rubiniro (by Rubin-Royal x De Niro) - Ronald Lüders - 7.30

15. Vapiano (by Kentucky x Easy Game) - Vera Breidenbach - 7.20

16. Deduschka Moros (by Diamond Hit x Royal Diamond) - Janna Jochheim - 7.10

17. Dyavie (by Danone I x Welser) - Kristina Heuer - 6.90

18. Infinity D (by Singolo x King Arthur) - Mona Dürkoop - 6.50

6-year olds

1. Rock on Top (by Rock Forever I x Ferragamo) - Nicolas Wagner - 8.50

2. Hanami (by Dante Weltino x His Highness)- Sandra Nuxoll - 8.20

3. Budhi (by Bordeaux x Likoto xx) - Nicole Wego - 7.60

4. Glücksruf II (by Dramatiker x Opernball) - Libuse Mencke - 7.50

