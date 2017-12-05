Exceptional Foals at Nordic International Sales during 2017 Equitour Aalborg

2017 Nordic International Sales

2017 Nordic International Sales

Exceptional foals are guaranteed at the new, early summer dressage foal auction "Nordic International Sales" held during the 2017 Equitour Aalborg, which will host the 2017 CDIO Uggerhalne in Denmark on 1 - 5 June 2017. Nordic International Sales is part of Equitour Aalborg which will stage an FEI Nations Cup leg in both dressage and jumping.

When international top riders, horse owners, international buyers and especially invited, potential buyers are seated - bid card in hand - quality will be decisive at the the Nordic International Sales, sponsored by Stutteri EVO, on Saturday evening 3 June 2017.

The auction is held during the new international show in Denmark with a Nations Cup in both dressage and show jumping. Equitour Aalborg and Helgstrand Dressage have joined forces with Danish Warmblood and the Westfalian breed society, so breeders in both federations have the opportunity to sell dressage foals of extraordinary quality to buyers from around the world.

The aim is to present an exceptional collection of foals covering a wider range of breeding federations. “International dressage riders at the level we'll be seeing during Equitour are always looking for their next dressage star and quality is of course decisive,” explains Equitour event director Jens Trabjerg. “Pedigree must of course be well documented, but if there are breeders with promising dressage foals out there, the breed is no hindrance for the foal to be entered into the collection at the Nordic International Sales.”

Trabjerg and Helgstrand aim to host a fantastic horse show and want to make it the most attractive horse competition in the North. Some of the best combinations in jumping and dressage will attend. Helgstrand and Trabjerg have a clear vision: to make Equitour Aalborg one of the most attractive legs of the FEI Nations Cup series for riders and the audience.

Alongside the sport programme, different activity areas will be designed on the showground for families attending. These areas will include a children’s fairground, a food market, a great exhibition area and a concert space. Equitour Aalborg will be a huge folk festival for the whole family with lots of atmosphere and visitors, that will help guarantee a world-class tournament.

For more information in Nordic International Sales, click here.

Related Links

Equitour Aalborg to Host Danish Leg of 2017 FEI Nations Cup Series

Dutch Team Selected for 2017 CDIO Uggerhalne

Danish Teams Selected for 2017 Nations Cups in Compiegne and Uggerhalne