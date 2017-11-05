2017 Brightwells Auction Horse In the Spotlight: Faszination

Faszination (by Foundation x De Niro)

2017 Brightwells Auction

Brightwells is proud to present its 2017 Elite Dressage Collection Sale on Saturday 13th May at Addington Manor, UK. This Auction is held alongside the Premier League Dressage Competition. One of the auction horse in the Spotlight is Lot nr. 16: the 5-year old Faszination (by Foundation x De Niro).

All horses have undergone clinical examination including X-rays, which are available to be viewed. Addington Manor Equestrian Centre is situated 1 hour from London Heathrow Airport.

Lot 16 Faszination is a 5-year-old gelding by Foundation – De Niro - Landadel



Faszination is a son of the talented young stallion, Foundation who is currently competing at PSG/Inter 1 with Matthias Alexander Rath. Faszination's State Premium mother, Die Weingard is a product of De Niro, who is ranked Number 1 in the WBFSH Dressage Sires. Grandmother, Weinland has produced licensed stallion Lord Weingard by Lordanos, who jumped at 1.50m with Jan Sprehe. Weinland is a full sister to the licensed stallions; Libertas, Lindenberg (1.60m jumper) and Landkaiser (Grand Prix dressage). She is also full sister to Lady Weingard who jumped at the highest levels with Markus Beerbaum and Jorne Sprehe.

Video Faszination

Timetable of Events



This is a unique opportunity to purchase high quality, well trained dressage prospects, who have the potential to compete at Championship level.

Friday 12th May at 11am

A presentation of the Auction Horses

The Presentation will be Live Streamed on www.brightwells.com

Saturday 13th May at 2pm

Auction commences

Viewings & Trial Rides



We welcome you to view and try our auction horses at Addington on Friday 12th & Saturday 13th May prior to the auction.

