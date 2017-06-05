2017 Brightwells Auction Horse In the Spotlight: Daimler

Daimler (by Domherr x Paradiesvogel)

2017 Brightwells Auction

Brightwells is proud to present its 2017 Elite Dressage Collection Sale on Saturday 13th May at Addington Manor, UK. This Auction is held alongside the Premier League Dressage Competition. One of the auction horse in the Spotlight is Lot nr. 18: the 4-year old Daimler (by Domherr x Paradiesvogel).

All horses have undergone clinical examination including X-rays, which are available to be viewed. Addington Manor Equestrian Centre is situated 1 hour from London Heathrow Airport.

Lot 18 Daimler, a 4-year-old gelding by Domherr – Paradiesvogel - Kolibri



Daimler is a son of Domherr; one of Diamond Star's young sons, who descends from the great Don Schufro son, Diamond Hit, who succeeded at the top with Emma Hindle. Daimler is a half-brother of licensed stallion, Find Ich Gut by Fielmann. We find traditional German breeding on the motherline, with Paradiesvogel and 'Elite' Kolibri. A lot of State Premium mares come out of this motherline.

Video Daimler

Click here to view the entire 2017 Brightwells Elite Dressage Auction Collection with photos and videos.

Timetable of Events



This is a unique opportunity to purchase high quality, well trained dressage prospects, who have the potential to compete at Championship level.

Friday 12th May at 11am

A presentation of the Auction Horses

The Presentation will be Live Streamed on www.brightwells.com

Saturday 13th May at 2pm

Auction commences

Viewings & Trial Rides



We welcome you to view and try our auction horses at Addington on Friday 12th & Saturday 13th May prior to the auction.

