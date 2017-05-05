Jennifer Hoffmann and Her Boys Knock It out of the Park at 2017 CDIO Saumur

Jennifer Hoffmann and Rubinio at the 2017 CDI Saumur

2017 CDIO Saumur

German based American Grand Prix rider Jennifer Hoffmann and her boys XXXL Rubinio NRW and Florentinus V knocked it out of the park at the 2017 CDIO Saumur, taking three first places and one second out of four starts at the French international spring season opener held on 27 - 30 April 2017.

Aboard her number one, the 14-year old Westfalian stallion XXXL Rubinio NRW (by Rubin Royal x Florestan), Jennifer stole the spotlight in the Saumur big tour. In a field of 36 competitors, the pair Was the runner-up in the Grand Prix with 71.000%. In the Kur to Music they aced the class with 74.300%.

"This was our first, big International Grand Prix Win in Europe," said an exhilarated Jennifer. "It was truly an amazing weekend in Saumur! Rubinio is top fit and was able to produce two remarkable tests. In the freestyle he put in a very high quality test with piaffe-passage highlights bringing in scores of up to 8,5."

With her developing Grand Prix horse Florentinus V, an 11-year old Westfalian gelding by Florestan x Londonderry, Jennifer contested the Medium tour in Saumur and their two rides spoke the loudest to the judges. Nine horses contested the medium tour classes but Florentinus was the one to beat. He scored the winning marks of 73.519% in the Intermediaire A and 71.310% in the Intermediaire B.

"This weekend everything just really came together with both horses," said Jennifer. "They both had amazing tests and put in super performance's which were well received by all the judges."

Based in Krefeld, Germany, Jennnifer has trained her twosome of top high performance horses herself from novice level to Grand Prix. Rubinio made his international Grand Prix debut in 2014 but the powerful bay stallion now seems to come of age. Florentinus V represented the U.S.A at the 2011 and 2012 World Young Horse Championships in Verden and finished 9th and 13th in the Finals. He was also the reserve champion as a 5-year old at the 2011 Bundeschampionate in Warendorf. The arrival of both horses at Grand Prix level with winning scores at a big CDI are the culmination of years of hard work and dedication.

"With Rubinio we really took time during the winter to work on alot of the finer details like his Piaffe, the quality was always there but we needed to get it more on the spot and we also worked on his overall frame to acheive higher marks," said Jennifer. "The judges really noticed a difference and we were able to be rewarded up to 8,5 for his piaffe, extended trot and extended walk. He is also a lot stronger now then he was last season. With Florentinus we just worked on the Grand Prix and he has alot of natural talent for the piaffe and passage work and has beautiful transitions. He is also scoring into the 8 and 8.5 for his piaffe and passage in his tests. Flo is always very light in the bridle and always shows a perfect frame and very pleasing outline."

Originally from California, Jennifer went to Europe in the 1990s to work with Klaus Balkenhol and Jan Bemelmans and met her husband Jurgen Hoffmann along the way. The new couple started their business in the U.S.A. in 2001 but took it to Germany in 2010 because of family reasons. Jennifer credits hard work, belief in her horses, and her husband Jurgen as the secrets to her success.

" I cannot put into words how proud I am right now. It just goes to show you must always believe in yourself and your horses," she said. "I'm very grateful to my wonderful husband. He truly is the power behind our success and always pushes me to be my best."

Hoffmann finds much gratification in training young horses up the levels. Although she and her husband have an independent business, they still collaborate with Gestut Letter Berg, where they sourced Florentinus V from.

"My main focus right now is the training of talented dressage horses and we also always have a handful of specially chosen high quality dressage horses for sale," Jennifer stated; "My husband Jürgen enjoys doing clinics here and abroad as well as teaching multiple students from around the globe. We still have a very good and close relationship with Mr. Günter Voss (Gestüt Letter Berg), I continue to train and promote anywhere from 3-4 of his Top stallions, I'm very excited to have two young stallions right now who are offspring from Florentinus."

Jennifer eagerly anticipates the rest of the show season and is now preparing for a big start at the 2017 CDIO Nations Cup in Compiègne, France, in two weeks.

"I just got conformation that the USA has chosen me and Rubinio for the CDIO Nations cup Team in Compiègne. Florentinus also got accepted into the 3 star," said Hoffmann. "I'm so excited about how the boys have improved. I really would like to continue improving my scores as high as possible on both horses and would like to continue to represent my country in the upcoming nations cup series and future upcoming championships."

