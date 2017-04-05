United States PRE Association Sponsors 2017 Andalusian World East

2017 Andalusian World East

USPRE Breeding News

United States PRE Association is pleased to be a sponsor of the 2017 Andalusian World East in Raleigh, North Carolina, May 11-14. If you are planning to attend, be sure to drop by and meet our office staff. USPREA looks forward to seeing you!

AndalusianWorld recognized a genuine desire in the breed to show, but what was missing was a show truly worth going to. We wanted to bring back the class, the sense of community and excitement. One venue where all Iberian registries were welcome and united. From this dream, Andalusian World Cup was born, and now Andalusian World East.

The Andalusian World Cup is the largest Iberian Horse Event in North America, held the end of September of each year at South Point Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is a one of a kind event, open to registered Iberian Horses from all registries, with horses and spectators traveling from around the globe to compete and watch the event. World Cup is hailed as the “don’t miss” event of the year!

With great success in Las Vegas, Andalusian World is brought to the East Coast.

Andalusian World East will follow the format and rules of its sister show in Las Vegas, while celebrating the sense of community, hospitality, and spirit of the East Coast.

For more information, visit www.usprea.com or www.andalusianworld.com

Related Links

2016 Feria del Caballo Espanol and Andalusian World Cup Winners of the Born in America Awards

USPRE Announces 2016 Copa USPRE Winners and 2017 USPRE Dressage Team

A Magical Week for PRE Lovers During 2017 USPRE Week in Wellington