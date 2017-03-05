2017 Brightwells Auction Horse In the Spotlight: Danubio

Danubio (by Decurio x Avantgarde)

2017 Brightwells Auction

Brightwells is proud to present its 2017 Elite Dressage Collection Sale on Saturday 13th May at Addington Manor, UK. This Auction is held alongside the Premier League Dressage Competition. One of the auction horse in the Spotlight is Lot nr. 9: the 4-year old Danubio (by Decurio x Avantgarde).

All horses have undergone clinical examination including X-rays, which are available to be viewed. Addington Manor Equestrian Centre is situated 1 hour from London Heathrow Airport.

Lot 9 Danubio is a 4-year-old gelding by Decurio x Avantgarde x Leuchtfeuer

Danubio is a son of Decurio; the grandson of number 1 dressage sire, De Niro. Danubio’s motherline brings a wealth of State Premium mares. Danubio has been placed in Young Horse Classes in Germany. This eye-catching horse, is one to look out for in the Auction!

Video Danubio

Click here to view the entire 2017 Brightwells Elite Dressage Auction Collection with photos and videos.

Timetable of Events



This is a unique opportunity to purchase high quality, well trained dressage prospects, who have the potential to compete at Championship level.

Friday 12th May at 11am

A presentation of the Auction Horses

The Presentation will be Live Streamed on www.brightwells.com

Saturday 13th May at 2pm

Auction commences

Viewings & Trial Rides



We welcome you to view and try our auction horses at Addington on Friday 12th & Saturday 13th May prior to the auction.

For further information contact