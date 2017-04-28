2017 Brightwells Auction Horse In the Spotlight: Sir Burlington

Sir Burlington (by Sir Oldenburg x Campari M)

2017 Brightwells Auction

Brightwells is proud to present its 2017 Elite Dressage Collection Sale on Saturday 13th May at Addington Manor, UK. This Auction is held alongside the Premier League Dressage Competition. One of the auction horse in the Spotlight is Lot nr. 1: Sir Burlington, an 11-year-old gelding by Sir Oldenburg x Campari M.

All horses have undergone clinical examination including X-rays, which are available to be viewed. Addington Manor Equestrian Centre is situated 1 hour from London Heathrow Airport.

Lot 1: Sir Burlington is an 11-year-old gelding by Sir Oldenburg x Campari M x Gasparone

Sir Burlington is a son of Sir Oldenburg, who has several licensed sons and Grand Prix/PSG offspring. Sir Burlington’s mother, Coco Chanell competed herself in low level dressage and show jumping competition. She carries the jumping blood of Campari and Gasparone. Coco Chanell has the full brother, Crashtest that competed to Advanced level dressage. Sir Burlington competed as a 6yo, achieving scores of 75%. At the age of 9, he had 3 outings at Small Prix St George level, winning each time. In July 2015, he competed in the Belgium Championship, winning on the first day and after two more days of scoring 71.5%, he finished 3rd overall. Sir Burlington is a very interesting horse, who would be ideal for young riders.

Video Sir Burlington

Timetable of Events



This is a unique opportunity to purchase high quality, well trained dressage prospects, who have the potential to compete at Championship level.

Friday 12th May at 11am

A presentation of the Auction Horses

The Presentation will be Live Streamed on www.brightwells.com

Saturday 13th May at 2pm

Auction commences

Viewings & Trial Rides



We welcome you to view and try our auction horses at Addington on Friday 12th & Saturday 13th May prior to the auction.

