Packed, High Quality Field at 2017 Oldenburg Foal Inspection in Lodbergen

Selected for the Oldenburg Summer Mixed Sales auction at the 2017 Lodbergen Spring Foal Inspection: filly by For Romance I OLD x Blue Hors Romanov (Breeder.: Lilian Sanktjohanser, Löningen)

Photo © Tanja Becker

Oldenburg Breeding News

A packed, high quality field of stunning foals gathered at the Dressage Performance Centre (DLZ) in Lodbergen, Germany, for the Oldenburg Foal Inspection on Monday 14 April 2017. Oldenburg breeding director Dr. Wolfgang Schulze-Schleppinghoff selected six foals for the Oldenburg auction, of which two were sired by DLZ stallions.

A filly by For Romance x Romanov, bred by Lilian Sanktjohanser from Löningen, Germany, and filly La Rubina Royale (by Rubin Royal OLD x Don Romantic), bred by Maria Burczyk from Hilter, Germany, were hand-picked for the 62nd Summer Mixed Sales auction at the beginning of June in Vechta, Germany. Both foals were named "elite foals" based on their extraordinary type and quality of movement.

Two foals were put on the reserve list for Vechta: Fenna (by For Romance I OLD x De Niro), bred by Dieter Scherwitzki, and a filly by For Romance I OLD x Lord Liberty G, bred by Frank Grote.

"Thankfully they also moved well in the rain," said DLZ managing director Urs Schweizer. The first foal inspection at the DLZ was still a true highlight on the calendar despite the light rain and cold temperatures. Many scouts from abroad rallyed in Lodbergen to search for talent. "There were breeders and buyers from Belgium, Switzerland, Holland and even New Zealand amongst the highly enthusiastic fans, breeders, and dressage judges in the audience," Schweizer added. "All foals, who are sired by our stallions, received a premium. This is a super result and a testimony to the good pairings that our breeders have made."

After this spring foal inspection the 7th Lodbergen Foal Championship will take place on Saturday 17 June 2017, where tickets to the 2017 German Foal Championships can be earned. On Thursday 22 June the main Oldenburg Foal Premium Show will take place. More than 100 foals are expected to appear at both foal shows.

For those who can't make it live to Lodbergen, the shows will be streamed at www.clipmyhorse.de.

Further information at www.dressurleistungszentrum.de

Photos © Tanja Becker

Related Links

The 2017 Foal Season Starts at the Dressage Performance Centre in Lodbergen

Full House and Great Atmosphere at 2017 Lodbergen Spring Breeders' Meeting