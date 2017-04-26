2017 Brightwells Auction Horse In the Spotlight: Indorado

Indorado (by Desperado x Enrico)

2017 Brightwells Auction

Brightwells is proud to present its 2017 Elite Dressage Collection Sale on Saturday 13th May at Addington Manor, UK. This Auction is held alongside the Premier League Dressage Competition. One of the auction horse in the Spotlight is Lot nr. 11: Indorado, a 4-year old KWPN gelding by Desperado x Enrico

All horses have undergone clinical examination including X-rays, which are available to be viewed. Addington Manor Equestrian Centre is situated 1 hour from London Heathrow Airport.

Lot 11 Indorado is a 4-year-old gelding by Desperado x Enrico x - Zevenster

Indorado is a product of the impressive Vivaldi son, Desperado. Indorado’s mother, Ilanta carries the Ster predicate and brings the Anglo Arab blood of Enrico, who has produced several top-level dressage and jumping horses. Grandmother, Elanta holds the Keur and Pref predicates and competed herself in dressage. She brings the jumping blood of Alme. Out of 3rd dam, Tavanta comes the licensed stallion Adios. Tavanta is a product of thoroughbred stallion, Uppercut. The licensed and Keur stallion Renville also comes out of this motherline. With his good looks, talent and great rideability, Indorado is one to watch in the auction!

Timetable of Events



This is a unique opportunity to purchase high quality, well trained dressage prospects, who have the potential to compete at Championship level.

Friday 12th May at 11am

A presentation of the Auction Horses

The Presentation will be Live Streamed on www.brightwells.com

Saturday 13th May at 2pm

Auction commences

Viewings & Trial Rides



We welcome you to view and try our auction horses at Addington on Friday 12th & Saturday 13th May prior to the auction.

