Spectacular Entry Field at the 2017 CDI Hagen - Horses & Dreams Meets Austria

Year after year show organizers Ullrich and François Kasselmann boast the most spectacular field of competition at their annual CDI Hagen - Horses & Dreams competition, which is the official CDI outdoor season opener in Western European. For the 2017 edition - Horses & Dreams Meets Austria - Hof Kasselmann is boasting a breath taking entry list.

World Class Grand Prix Action

For the German squad listed riders Hagen is the annual kick-off competition before the team qualifiers in Balve and Aachen leading up to the 2017 European Dressage Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden, this summer. Isabell Werth, Kristina Bröring-Sprehe, Sönke Rothenberger, Hubertus Schmidt, Fabienne Lutkemeier, Anabel Balkenhol, Victoria Michalke, Bernadette Brune, Jan Dirk Giesselmann, Charlott Maria Schurmann and many more top Germans will be there.

Denmark, who is gearing up to be one of the big team medal candidates at the 2017 European Championships, will be in Hagen full blast: Cathrine Dufour, Agnete Kirk Thinggaard, Daniel Bachmann, Anders Dahl, Allan Gron, Charlotte Heering and Anne van Olst have signed up.

The Swedish delegation also includes the riders from their 2016 Olympic team: Patrik Kittel, Tinne Vilhelmson-Silfven and Juliette Ramel will be joined by Rose Mathisen.

With Austria being the guest nation, the best riders from the Alpine country will make their appearance in Hagen. Belinda Weinbauer, Evelyn Haim-Swarovksi, Christian Schumach, Stephanie Dearing, Astrid Neumayer, and Kathi and Gabi Stumpf. Clear absentee from Austria is Olympian Victoria Max-Theurer.

Stars of the Future in Nurnberger Burgpokal and Louisdor Cup Future

The stars of the future for Germany will show themselves for the first time this 2017 show season at the 2017 CDI Hagen. Germany's Developing Prix St Georges and Grand Prix horse show circuit begins at Hof Kasselmann, which stages the first qualifier of the year for these exciting competitions.

Exciting horses to watch in the Nurnberger Burgpokal qualifier and ridden by Germany's elite riders are Crystal Friendship (Anabel Balkenhol), Look at Me and Forpost (Nadine Capellman), Funfstern (Isabel Freese), the PSI auction horse Rebroff (Markus Gribbe), Sarotti Mocca Sahne (Helen Langehanenberg), amongst many others.

For the Louisdor Cup qualifier, keep your eyes open for Ingrid Klimke on her two stars Franziskus and Geraldine, Carole Koppelmann on Delacroix and Sandiego, Helen Langehanenberg on Suppenkasper, Fabienne Lutkemeier with Fats Domino, Swedish Therese Nilshagen on Sean Connoery, and Nicole Wego on the PSI record price auction horse SPH Dante, just to name a few.

The World's Number One dressage rider Isabell Werth has tentatively entered no less than three young star horses: Bella Riva, Belantis and Quintus for either the Nurnberger Burgpokal or Louisdor Cup

Don't miss the best spring dressage action in Germany! For more information, visit www.horses-and-dreams.com. The show will be streamed live on Clip My Horse

