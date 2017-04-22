2017 Brightwells Auction Horse In the Spotlight: Jairo

Jairo (by Krack C x Sandro Hit)

2017 Brightwells Auction

Brightwells is proud to present its 2017 Elite Dressage Collection Sale on Saturday 13th May at Addington Manor, UK. This Auction is held alongside the Premier League Dressage Competition. One of the auction horse in the Spotlight is Lot nr. 15: Jairo, a 3-year-old gelding by Krack C x Sandro Hit x Ronaldo.

All horses have undergone clinical examination including X-rays, which are available to be viewed. Addington Manor Equestrian Centre is situated 1 hour from London Heathrow Airport.

Jairo, a 3-year-old gelding by Krack C – Sandro Hit – Ronaldo

Jairo is a son of Anky Van Grunsven's Grand Prix ride, Krack C. One of his best-known sons is Vivaldi, also Tuschinski and Tolando. Jairo’s Prok graded mother Faronetta, brings the blood of Sandro Hit who is ranked 3rd in the WBFSH Top 10 Dressage sires. Grandmother, Saronetta is a product of Ronaldo who is a son of the great Rubinstein I. A lot of Keur, Pref & Prest mares come out of this motherline.

Click here to view the entire 2017 Brightwells Elite Dressage Auction Collection with photos and videos.

Timetable of Events



This is a unique opportunity to purchase high quality, well trained dressage prospects, who have the potential to compete at Championship level.

Friday 12th May at 11am

A presentation of the Auction Horses

The Presentation will be Live Streamed on www.brightwells.com

Saturday 13th May at 2pm

Auction commences

Viewings & Trial Rides



We welcome you to view and try our auction horses at Addington on Friday 12th & Saturday 13th May prior to the auction.

For further information contact