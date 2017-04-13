Stallion at Stud: Four Legends KS

Four Legends KS (by Wynton x Ferro x De Niro)

Four Legends KS is a smashing 7-year old Dutch warmblood stallion by Wynton x Ferro. Fourth placed at the 2016 World Young Horse Championships, winner of the 2016 KWPN Stallion Competition.

Name: Four Legends KS

Breed: Dutch warmblood

approved for KWPN, AES

Year of Birth: 2010

Sire: Wynton

Dam: Vienna (elite preferent)

Dam Sire: Ferro x De Niro

Height: 167 cm

Stud fee: 1,000 euro fresh semen

Four Legends KS is a legend in the making. This black beauty impresses on all levels and it will only be a matter of time for him to be ready for the highest level of top sport dressage.

Four Legends KS placed third at the 2015 Pavo Cup Finals and was sixth at the 2015 World Young Horse Championships in Verden, Germany. In 2016 finished fourth at the 2016 World Young Horse Championships in Ermelo, The Netherlands, with a big score of 87.0 points.

Sold at the 2016 Excellent Dressage Sales auction to Taiwanese Vincent Chen for 605,000 euro, Four Legends KS successfully completed the KWPN Stallion Performance Testing in the spring of 2016 scoring a very high 85 points.

Four Legends KS is currently in training with Stephanie Kooijman. The pair won the 2017 KWPN Stallion Competition in 's Hertogenbosch last February. He has also been competed in a ZZ-Licht test and scored over 73%, followed straight away by a ZZ-Zwaar test with a score of almost 70%; a real testament of his trainability and super character.

This stunning black stallion passed on beauty, athleticism and rideability to his offspring. A match for any breeder looking to produce modern, sporty dressage horses.

Contact Info