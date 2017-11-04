2017 Van Olst Sales: Talented Youngsters For All Budgets

Nagano (by Negro x Lord Leatherdale)

2017 Van Olst Sales

The 2017 Van Olst Sales on Friday 14 April 2017 will be a not-to-miss event for dressage enthusiasts who hope to acquire a top quality and talent licensed stallion, IBOP test dressage or brood mare as well as gifted sport horses of all quality levels. The 2017 Van Olst Sales collection has a beautiful horse for every budget.

No less than five licensed stallions are part of the lot: Jason (by Johnson x Negro), Extra (by Everdale x Havidoff), Excellent (by Everdale x Donnerhall), Nagano (by Negro x Lord Leatherdale) and Fireball (by Fürstenball x San Remo).

Catalog Nr 4: Nagano (by Negro x Lord Leatherdale)

This dark bay NRPS licensed eye catcher is bred out of the super combination Negro x Lord Leatherdale. Nagano's dam line also produced Grand Prix horses Havidoff and Tigro. Grand dam Lisenka is also the grand dam to the licensed Everdale. Nagano stands out with his very co-operative character and great ability to collect.

Catalog Nr 11: O'Neill H (by Everdale x Donnerhall)

O'Neill H descends from one of the best Westfalian bloodlines, which has produced licensing stars Don Bedo I and II as well as several successful sport horses. The combination Donnerhall x Rosenkavalier has produced numerous outstanding dressage horses. This elegant bay gelding has an uphill conformation, much 'go' and always gives the rider a great feeling. Video click here.

Time Schedule

Horses can be viewed on appointment on 4 and 5 April 2017 as of 13h00.

The first presentation is on Tuesday 11 April 2017 at 19h30

The second presentation is right before the auction on Friday 14 April 2017 at 16h00.

The 2017 Van Olst Sales auction starts Friday 14 April 2017 at 19h30.

View the complete collection at: www.vanolsthorses.com/collectie-2017/