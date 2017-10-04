Precision Meets Perfection in New Childeric DNL Saddle

Childéric DNL Saddle

Luc Childéric introduces a new model to his range of bespoke and beautiful saddles with the Childéric DNL Saddle. This dressage saddle is created around Childéric’s unique tree technology and pays considerable attention to freedom of movement and comfort of the horse, thanks to its anatomically shaped panels and carefully positioned points.

The saddle also incorporates a ‘Y’ girth system, which introduces a new alternative girthing system to their collection.

According to an international dressage rider who chose Childéric saddles : “This saddle allows the rider to remain in a really good balance through the pelvis and so influence the horse in a relaxed and easy way with both seat and leg.”

The Saddlery brand, whose philosophy is to fit both horse and rider with an entirely bespoke approach to saddle design and fit, welcome the new model, which offers even more scope to fit with perfection and with precision.

Available in seat sizes 16 to 18,5

Colours: bespoke

For more information, visit www.lucchilderic.com