2017 Excellent Dressage Sales Live on Clipmyhorse.tv

2017 Excellent Dressage Sales

HOOGE MIERDE – The prestigious auction of dressage horses, Excellent Dressage Sales, will be broadcast live on www.clipmyhorse.tv. Some striking horses which are going to be sold by actioneer Koen Olaerts, are the approved stallion Fürst Edition, Small Tour horses Edeem and Boy Bentley and the young talented elite mare Ilaya.

Excellent Dressage Sales will be held at Culitsrode Estate in Hooge Mierde, Holland (near Eindhoven/Tilburg). With the exception of a few young horses, the horses will be presented under saddle on Wednesday evening, April the 12th. There is a lot of interest from abroad.

“We notice that our international reputation grows. We think this has to do with our summer edition, which we have organized with the KWPN at the World Championships for Young Dressage Horses last year”, said Nico Witte on behalf of the organisation.

The horses have been tested extensively in recent weeks. This weekend, the horses of the collection come together in the stables of Academy Bartels in Hooge Mierde, where it is still possible to try the horses out.

The presentation of the auction on Wednesday will start at 20.00 hrs. and the entrance is free. The auction will be held on Saturday April the 15th, the presentation will begin at 16.30 hrs., followed by the auction starting around 19.00 hrs. On 15 April it is also possible to make a bid by telephone.

Tickets for this auction are available at www.excellentdressagesales.com.