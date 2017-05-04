Charlie and Abi Hutton Take Up Rides on Seagry Stud Horses

Charlie and Abi Hutton take on the rides on the Seagry Stud horses

British Dressage News

The Wiltshire based husband and wife team of Charlie and Abi Hutton, better known as 'Team Hutton Dressage' have taken up the rides on Seagry Stud horses. Seagry Stud focuses on embryo transfer from currently competing mares and features in their breeding programme stallions such as For Romance, D'Egalite, Furstenball, Totilas, Tolegro, Don Frederic and many more.

Charlie is producing and competing State Premium mare Seagry Sanay (by Stedinger x Wolkentanz ) acquired at the Hanoverian Elite Auction in October 2012 by stud owner Keith Taylor. The 9-year old Seagry Sanay, better known as 'Saucy' is competing at Prix St Georges and training towards Big Tour. 'Saucy' has already produced three embryo transfer filly foals (by For Romance, Furstenball, Tolegro) and her first daughter, Seagry Firstamour, has just had her first foal through ET by D'Egalite.

Abi Hutton starts by taking the reins on 4-year old Seagry Franchesca (by Don Frederic x Furst Heinrich) and will be producing her for this year's Young Horse Championships. She will also be producing all the Stud's young horses as they come of age.

Charlie is a successful coach and has been training and riding horses at National and International Level for a number of years, competed and winning through the levels to Small Tour and being placed at international Grand Prix.

Abi from County Down has represented Ireland internationally and competes up to Small Tour level. She is also very successful at producing young horses.

Seagry Stud is a dressage broodmare farm in Wiltshire that specialises in embryo transfer from a narrow dam line of successful mares and combining them with the best stallion blood in Europe.

For more information on Seagry Stud, visit the official website or their Facebook page.

