Excellent Dressage Sales' Horses Excel in Competition

EDS horse Edeem (by Apache)

2017 Excellent Dressage Sales

The current collection of the 2017 Excellent Dressage Sales excels at several competitions. The mare Edeem (by Apache), with her rider Jessica Nijpjes, debuted in March at Small Tour-level. In the second competition scored the combination almost 70%. There was also a success for Dior de Luxe, another 8 year old mare. With Jeanine Nieuwenhuis the brown mare scored more than 68% at ZZ-Light level. A third mare, the four year old Ilaya, received the elite predicate by a great result in the IBOP-test. This mare has already been overall champion of Zeeland. These top horses will all be sold at EDS on 15th April.

EDS top horses Five Star and Four Legends

Knowledge, experience and the team’s network provided the excellent result of the horses, which were sold by EDS in earlier years. The horses Five Star and Four Legends were the highlights of the Excellent Dressage Sales in the recent past. Five Star and Kirsten Brouwer won a silver medal at the World Championships for Young Dressage Horses in 2016 in Ermelo. Four Legends, also a KWPN approved stallion, won the Stallion Competion at Z-level. With his rider Stephanie Kooijman, they already achieved great scores at ZZ-Z level and their next goal is to get a ticket for the World Championships for Young Dressage Horses. Brother de Jeu and Rousseau’s Topas are successful in the Grand Prix and Daula II at ZZ-Z level. The young talents Genua TC en Ids A Bria has achieved impressive result in several young horse competitions.

Top collection at EDS on 15th April

“With these great results, we can conclude that we composed top collections in the past and that is the case again this year with interesting horses for breeding and (inter)national sport”, says Joop van Uytert on behalf of the organisers. The prestigious dressage horses auction will be held on April the 15th at Landgoed Culitsrode in Hooge Mierde. The EDS team, consisting of Joop van Uytert, Nico Witte, Tim Coomans and Joep Schellekens, has proven to breed, managing and training horses at international top level. “The interest from abroad is growing fast, more and more people calling to ask about the collection”, said Joep Schellekens. This year the collection is more complete than ever before. Young horses (recently broken), talented five-, six-, seven year old horses and horses at Small Tour level. The expected price ranges are very diverse.

Try out yourself

The horses can be viewed and ridden before the auction. At the 10th of April the horses will arrive at the stables in Hooge Mierde. The try outs are also planned at this location. Are you interested? Please send an email to info@excellentdressagesales.com to make an appointment.

Excellent Dressage Sales will be held on April the 15th at Landgoed Culitsrode in Hooge Mierde. Tickets are available at www.excellentdressagesales.com. The presentation at April the 12th will begin at 8 o’clock. The entrance is free.