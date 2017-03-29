Save the Date: Helgstrand Dressage Open House Day and Stallion Show on 8 April 2017

Save the Date: 2017 Helgstrand Dressage Open House and Stallion Show on 8 April 2017

Danish Warmblood Breeding News

Save the date and mark your calendars for Helgstrand Dressage's annual open house and stallion show, which will take place on Saturday 8 April 2017 starting at 13h00. The day will be filled with an interactive programme of clinics, tours and a show featuring the best stallions presented under saddle with expert commentary from Andreas Helgstrand and Dr. Ulf Möller.

Helgstrand Dressage's stallion programme is every growing with new, impressive young stallions added to the roster. No less than 11 colts form Helgstrand Dressage were licensed in 2017!

"We are looking forward to showing the crowds our 'older' stallions, who are more advanced in terms of training, as well as our new, exciting young stallions," said Helgstrand about his exciting open house day.

The Open House day starts at 13h00 and will include a stallion show with a presentation of the best stallions at the station to which Andreas will provide comments.

Dr. Ulf Möller will then host a clinic on the topic 'give young horses the best start'.

Helgstrand supports ventures and products such as Equitour, Epic Horse and the Helgstrand Denmark's jewelry collection, which can be discovered that day.

There will be a fun lottery with great prizes, so don't forget to pick up a catalogue at the entrance for this tombola. If you order semen on the day itself, clients will get a 20% discount on second rate (except for Revolution). There will be food stalls with hotdogs and there is bouncy castle for the children.

The day will conclude with a great after party for breeders and riders in the arena with food, entertainment and music. Please sign up for the after-party by emailing it@helgstranddressage.dk with names of the guest (deadline 3 April). There is no need to sign up for the stallion show.

The entrance is free and everyone is welcome. For those who can't attend, the show will be streamed live on Clip My Horse.

Location:

Helgstrand Dressage

Uggerhalnevej 80

9310 Vodskov

Denmark

For more information, visit www.helgstranddressage.com