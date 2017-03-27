Save the Date: 2017 Van Olst Sales on 14 April 2017

The 2017 Van Olst Sales on 14 April 2017

2017 Van Olst Sales

Mark your calendars as the 2017 Van Olst Sales are coming up on Friday 14 April 2017. For the third time Van Olst will be hosting its annual Van Olst Sales in Den Hout, The Netherlands, where numerous high quality young dressage horses will be auctioned. The auction collection includes home bred or reared youngsters from the best Dutch warmblood lines.

This auction includes carefully selected and trained ridden geldings from well know dressage lines. The horses are brought up under a strict programme of quality control and selection for conformation, health and character – all of which are key to Van Olst's success.

Over the years Van Olst has proven itself a producer of international Grand Prix horses. Some well know names that have already come from Van Olst include the World's most successful dressage horse sValegro and Nip Tuck – together forming half of Team GB at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. Other well know Grand Prix horses from our stables include Numberto, Taikoen, Nintendo, Netto and Zidhane and of course the top stallions Chippendale, Diego, Everdale, Fairytale, Glamourdale etc

Extensive information on each horse, from foal to youngster, is available on all the auction horses. "We believe this makes the Van Olst Sales a unique opportunity for riders and owners to purchase a good and promising horse for the future," said organizer Gert-Jan van Olst.

For the 2017 Van Olst Sales a collection of 35 horses has been selected including no less than five licensed stallions: Jason (Johnson x Negro), Extra (by Everdale x Havidoff), Excellent (by Everdale x Donnerhall), Nagano (by Negro x Lord Leatherdale), and Fireball (by Furstenball x San Remo). Furthermore, the collection has five elite and ster mares for sale alongside a wonderful group of talented sport horses.

The full collection can be seen here.

For more information, visit www.vanolsthorses.com