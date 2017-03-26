VIP Hospitality at Horses & Dreams meets Austria 2017

VIP Hospitality at Horses and Dreams in Hagen

2017 CDI Hagen Horses and Dreams

Enjoy international top class sport up to CDI/CSI 4* including the first stage of the DKB Riders Tour, qualifications for the Nurnberger Burg-Pokal and for the Louisdor Preis in the exclusive atmosphere of the diverse VIP areas at Horses & Dreams meets Austria 2017. Horses & Dreams presents the guest country Austria from 26th April – 1st May 2017, hosted at the Hof Kasselmann in Hagen a.T.W..

The VIP area at the Dressage and the two different areas at the showjumping stadium offer a variety of opportunities for you to establish new contacts and enjoy the international top level of sport.

Be our guest in the exquisite setting of the VIP-areas where you can enjoy a direct view into the different arenas.

At Horses & Dreams, you can enjoy all jumping competition from a higher angle: The VIP-area offers an exclusive second floor with a unique view over the showground and into the stadium, creating a special atmosphere for you and your guests.

Use this unique setting as your special networking platform: represent your corporation in a circuit of international contacts, establish friendships and ties with potential customers.

We are happy to create an individual hospitality concept according to your company´s needs.

Please feel free to contact us.