Horses & Dreams Meets Austria 2017: "Mei, is des schee!"

The mountain is calling so save your dates for 26 April - 1 May 2017. In around five weeks Hof Kasselmann in Hagen at the Teuteburger forest will open its doors to equestrian sport fans from around the world. Horses & Dreams meets Austria where fans, sponsors, and riders from more than 30 nations march into the outdoor season at Hof Kasselmann.

Top Sport on an ideal setting

Show jumping and dressage sport at four star level all in the same location! That sounds like ideal event conditions. In addition we offer an expertly curated and creatively executed sport program. This fusion makes the event unforgettable for the spectators, and the surrounding conditions draw the biggest names in the equestrian sport community to the base of the “Borgberg Mountain” in Hagen.

With that Horses & Dreams builds up a broad range of competitions. From the Youngster Tour where jumping riders can compete with their seven and eight year old hopes for the future, all the way to grand prix in the big tour. The highlight is clearly the final of the first stage of the DKB-Riders Tour 2017 which will be decided on the 1st of May. This event made its premier in Hagen in 2011, and again this year, for the seventh time, Hof Kasselmann will host the first of six stylish and exceptional stages of the only international jumping series hosted in Germany.

The dressage program presented in the Almased Dressage Stadium is a crown jewel of the international sports scene. Six international tests, including the classic Grand Prix, Grand Prix Freestyle, and Grand Prix Special will be complimented by the small tour, and stages of high profile young horse series. With the “Nürnberger Burger-Pokal” for seven to nine-year olds and the “Louisdor-Preis” for eight to ten-year olds Horses & Dreams offers a glimpse into the future of the dressage sport and raises awareness and recognition for up and coming duos on their way into the stardom in international sport.

Fitting with this year’s guest country, the Riding-Biathlon presented by the Sparkasse Osnabrück will once again be a real summit in this year’s program. Riding-Running-Shooting-Riding, this test requires riders to be quick, on foot and on horseback, as well as testing their aptitude for sharp shooting. For the sixth time this thrilling competition will be a diverting challenge for horse and rider as well as adding touch of Austrian flair to the jumping Stadium at Horses & Dreams.

Each and every celebrity rider started small, and the makers of Horses & Dreams will once again give the region’s youngest horse people the chance to make it big time. One of the oldest classes at Horses & Dreams is the “Cup der Sparkasse Osnabrück”, a competition for the next generation of riders under 16 from the local area, whose annual final is held at Hof Kasselmann. In addition, riders between four and ten years of age will be put to the test on the lead line in the “Nürnberger Burg-Pokal der Führzügelklassen” and finally of the nationwide competition series for school horses, the “PM-Schulpferde-Cup” will establish its 2017 winner.

Fashionistas and Enthusiasts…

will be captivated by the Lifestyle Exhibition, and stroll through circa 150 national and international exhibitors in garden, lifestyle, fashion, art, jewelry, antiques, and equestrian equipment, conveniently located directly between the dressage and jumping stadiums. The highlight in 2017 is the Austrian Village, at the center of which visitors will find a traditional Austrian Alm hut brimming with culinary specialties, and an enticing terrace for guests to sit, and be transported to the Alps. Traditional garb, wine, accessories and many other classical Austrian products allow our guest country to be omnipresent over the course of the event.

Gala-Show with Viennese Charm

Sunday evening promises an engaging highlight at Hoses & Dreams meets Austria, shortly before the final day on Monday the 1st of May; the gala show will sweep through the arena catching all eyes. From classical dance and vaulting to spirited Skijöring, from forceful Noriker horses, to robust Haflingers, and a special appearance of the elegant white stallions from the Spanish Riding School in Vienna all the way to a thrilling Six Bar jumping competition, which promises to leave spectators wanting more.

