2017 Oldenburg Summer Meeting, a Breeders Course Where You Learn from the Best

Learn from the best during the 4-year Breeder Course as part of the Oldenburg Summer Meeting

Oldenburg Breeding News

The 2017 Oldenburg Summer Meeting, a unique breeders' course where you can learn from the best, will be held from 31 May - 3 June 2017. In this four days course you will get comprehensive support of the Oldenburg Team and gain a lot of interesting inside about the Oldenburg Breed and everything around breeding horses. There is an early bird

registration: get 20 % off if you register before 1 April.

Acquire great knowledge about breeding and the proper evaluation of stallions, mares and foals with the experience of the Oldenburg judges – especially the preparing of the stallions for the licensing. See the stallions of the foals personally and speak to the breeders at their home. Attend exclusive lectures and participate in practical training with renowned breeding experts, judges, trainers and international riders.

Moreover there will be a behind the scenes tour at the Oldenburg Horse Center in Vechta with detailed information on the Oldenburg Studbook and the Oldenburg Auctions.

These very informative days will end up with the thrilling experience of the Summer Mixed Sales Auction with foals and riding horses.

During the whole tour you will have the personal assistance of the Oldenburg Team. Further you will have the chance to gain personal advice for your own breeding programme. We will be happy to consult you in any case and answer any question you might have.

The full service course is 800 € p.p. (640 € p.p. until 1st of April), including five overnight stays in a luxurious hotel, all breakfast and lunch, all tickets and transportation in Germany. Of course, we are organizing the airport transfer for you. The main language of the Summer Meeting will be English, but we are happy to organize an interpreter for any languages you may need. Just book your flight and come visit us at the Oldenburg Horse Center in Vechta.

Check out the Summer Meeting trailer to get inspired

Information and bookings:

Peer Eitenmüller



Tel: 0049(0)4441-935566



Email: eitenmueller.peer@oldenburger-pferde.com

Heike Arends

Tel: 0049(0)4441-935531



Email: arends.heike@oldenburger-pferde.com

If we can be of any assistance, do not hesitate to contact us at any time!