Rudolf Widmann Steps Out with Fasine at 2017 CDN Kreuth

Isabel Freese on Fasine at the 2015 PSI Auction in Ankum, Germany

Photo © Feldhaus

2017 CDN Kreuth

Rudolf Widmann has made his show debut aboard the Bundeschampionate Fasine, which sold at the 2015 PSI Auction for 1.3 million euro to Gestut Ammerland. Widmann and Fasine made their first public appearance at the 2017 CDN Kreuth on 9 - 10 March 2017.

The brand new duo contested the M-level class for 6 to 9-year old horses on 9 March and won the class with 72.108%. Widmann beat himself on his 9-year old Oldenburg Foxtrott (by Fidertanz x Rouletto), who finished second with 70.980%. Thomas Wagner and the Belgian bred Oldenburg gelding QC Filipo Niro (by Fidertanz x De Niro) were third with 69.559%. The dark bay gelding is owned by Patrik Wohlhauser.

The next day Widmann moved Fasine up a level and rode with her the S-level test for Developing Prix St Georges horses and scored a winning 72.222%. Ramona Ritzel and Peter Walter's 8-year old Hanoverian mare Donna Regina (by Denario x Regazzoni) were second with 67.778% and she also finished third aboard the 8-year old Bavarian mare Superdry (by Sunny de Hus x La Rochelle G) with 67.341%

Fasine OLD is an 8-year old Oldenburg mare by Furst Romancier x Sir Donnerhall I. She is bred by Gestut Lewitz and a full sister to the licensed stallions For Romance I and II. She won the Oldenburg Elite Mare show in 2012 and was the grand champion in the 6-year old division at tthe 2015 Bundeschampionate.

Fasine sold at the 2015 PSI auction for 1.3 million euro to German laywer, real estate agent and race horse owner Dietrich von Boetticher of Gestut Ammerland.

