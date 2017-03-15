Hof Kasselmann Hosts Second Educational Clinic for Japanese Junior and Young Riders

Ulli and Bianca Kasselmann with Mio Fukuoka, Edith Aya Shigeto, Akiko Shimizu, and Hiyori Jinmura, flanked by Hartmut and Heinz-Holger Lammers at the 4-day educational clinic for Japanese youth riders in Hagen

Four Japanese junior and young riders had the exclusive opportunity to participate in a dressage clinic organized at by Hof Kasselmann in Hagen, Germany, on 12 - 16 March 2017. This is the second time that Hof Kasselmann hosts a Japanese youth riders' clinic.

Together with the Japanese Chef d'Equipe Shinichi Terui and coach Yoshitaka Serimachi, the talented young ladies Mio Fukuoka (16), Akiko Shimizu (21), Edith Aya Shigeto (17) and Hiyori Jinmura (16) experienced a four-day educational seminar in Hagen.

They were coached by Hof Kasselmann trainer Hartmut Lammers and all got to ride well-trained Hof Kasselmann schoolmasters during the clinic.

As a performance check on the final day all of them rode the individual junior or young riders test in competition conditions on Wednesday 15 March. The well-known German judges Jürgen Koschel and Heinz-Holger Lammers gave marks to all of them and helped them with feedback to improve their skills and future training.

"I am really impressed by the performances of the riders after only 2 days of training with this horses," said Lammers. All the results were on a solid basis and with scores up to 70 percent. "All of them are competitive in a European competition," Koschel added and gave another piece of important advice to the competitors: "Never stop learning!" Jurgen Koschel is Japan's Grand Prix team trainer

Photos © PSI

