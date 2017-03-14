Jeroen Devroe's Aaron Relocated to Germany

Jeroen Devroe and Aaron at the 2015 CDI Compiegne

Photo © Astrid Appels

Belgian Dressage News

Jeroen Devroe's rising Grand Prix horse Aaron has been relocated to his first stallion base in Germany, Ferienhof Stucker, and German Grand Prix rider Heiner Schiergen has taken over the ride.

Aaron is a 2005 born Dutch warmblood stallion by Florencio out of Danielle (by Record x Jason x Heidelberg). He is bred by W. Oplaat and owned by Belgian Louis Lievens.

The stallion was first licensed at the 2007 Westfalian Stallion Licensing in Munster-Handorf and later on also approved for the Dutch NRPS studbook. He did his 30-day stallion performance test in Munster in 2008 and scored 8.49 for dressage and 8.47 for show jumping.

He was started in sport by Ferienhof Stucker's head rider at the time, Jana Freund, in 2009. They represented Holland at the 2010 World Young Horse Championships in Verden, Germany, where they finished 8th in the Finals. At the 2011 World Young Horse Championships they were 9th in the Finals.

After Verden the stallion moved to Belgium to become the junior rider's mount for Louis Livens' grand daughter Loranne. Although the pair did a season at junior level in 2012, the powerful liver chestnut was a handful and put in professional training with Belgian Jeroen Devroe, who brought Aaron from M-level to Grand Prix.

In 2014 and 2015 Jeroen and Aaron were internationally successful at small tour level at shows such as CDI Roosendaal, Mechelen, Nieuw en St. Joosland, Compiegne and Lier. The pair also competed in several national Grand Prix classes in 2016, but had not yet made their international GP debut.

Owner Livens recently decided on a different course for his stallion and has returned him to Germany.

Heiner Schiergen made his first public appearance on Aaron at the 2017 NRPS Stallion Licensing on 5 March 2017, where the liver chestnut stallion received the "sport predicate" from the studbook.

Photos © Astrid Appels - Sandra Nieuwendijk

Related Links

Eurodressage Photo Database: Aaron

Senta and Soulmate Strike Back in 6-year old Consolation Finals

Scores - 2011 World Championships for Young Dressage Horses

Dutch Team Selected for 2011 World Championships for Young Dressage Horses

Scores: 2010 World Championships for Young Dressage Horses