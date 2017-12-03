The Elliott's NEW Horse Sculpture is Unveiled Internationally

Charles Elliot's New Equestrian Sculpture - 'The Horse Sculpture'

British sculptor Charles Elliott and his wife professional showjumper Abbe Elliott (née Burchmore) have worked together to create a full size horse sculpture. Elliott and his team work from their studio in Buckinghamshire producing a wide range of handmade British luxury sculptures, furniture and ironwork, using traditional blacksmithing and modern metal manipulating techniques.

With help and guidance on the designs, Charles and his wife Abbe have designed and created a full size horse sculpture from 8mm Mild steel. Their NEW Equestrian Sculpture range inspired by his wives love of horses, has its first edition available to buy. Each Sculpture in the range will be completely unique and built by hand in Buckinghamshire. The Horse Sculpture can been seen online at www.elliottoflondon.co.uk or at their Buckinghamshire Studio in The Vale, HP5 3NZ

Alongside traveling the world jumping her string of horses professionally, Abbe has a lot of input into Charles’s design and building process of the equestrian pieces specifically.

Charles says, “I would speak to Abbe 2-3 times a day whilst working on my sculptures, to ask her about details of muscle layouts and conformation, whilst looking through piles of close ups of horses in motion. She is very critical of our work and a perfectionist when it comes to the horses, metal and real life!”

Charles has spent months working on the piece and they were both very pleased at the response of its unveiling on their website and on facebook. Abbe, who is currently jumping in Spain, always finds time to call Charles at the Buckinghamshire studio to find out on progress with the sculptures and is always promoting them to fellow show jumper at the shows nationally and internationally.

Charles added, “Abbe’s support with the sculptures is muchly appreciated and we are already discussing which equestrian piece to create next.”

Expanding Range, Going Global

Alongside the sculptures, Charles, Abbe, and their team are working on expanding their Elliott of London luxury designer furniture and ironwork product ranges using traditional techniques to create contemporary and modern designs. Now working in various different metals and materials Charles is already working on another full-size horse sculpture to add to his Equestrian Sculpture range.

Charles and Abbe hope to push the boundaries of their sculptures further, expand his luxury furniture range further and reach a wider audience locally. With plans of a workshop expansion, NEW London outlets and additional staff, as well as high-end trade shows, Charles and Abbe are both confident their Luxury British Brand will continue to grow whilst retaining its ‘Handmade in England’ business ethics.

They always encourage customers to visit their studio to see how his products and sculptures are made, with various up-and-coming events including Bucks Art Week, where Charles will be demonstrating various techniques used within their work.

Charles, Abbe, and their team are keen to broaden their client base internationally, working on various interior and exterior ironwork commissions, including; gates, railings, handrails, furniture, staircases, pergolas and garden ironwork. With a large, spacious fully-equipped studio and experienced team in The Vale, Buckinghamshire, England - they are able to take on large scale ironwork orders and sculpture commissions, as well as large wrought iron restorations.

Get in Touch

To discuss any of the above, or just to simply arrange a visit to look at the studio, you can contact Charles Elliott on 01494 758 896 or e-mail: Elliott-group@outlook.com

Sculptures, Furniture, Lighting and Ironwork – All Commissions Undertaken. International and European clients welcome, with our worldwide shipping, delivery and installation services.

For further information please visit www.elliottoflondon.co.uk - You can visit Elliott of London, Unit 5, Little PressmoreFarm, The Vale, Bucks, HP5 3NZ