Carl Hester's British Small Tour Champion T.Movistar at Stud at The Dressage Company

Carl Hester and the AES licensed stallion T.Movistar (by Jazz x Chronos x Doruto)

British Breeding News

Carl Hester's former international small tour champion T.Movistar has returned to his stud duties, now standing at Mark and Liz Mills' The Dressage Company in Fersfield, Norfolk, Great Britain. The stunning KWPN bred stallion is a major asset to the British dressage horse breeding scene with his proven show record and offspring.

The 17-year old T.Movistar is a KWPN bred and AES elite approved breeding stallion with highly valuable dressage DNA, being sired by Grand Prix horse producer Jazz out of Janny (by Chronos x Doruto).

"T.Movistar is a modern elegant refined type with beautiful proportions," Mills told Eurodressage. "He has three excellent gaits with a very willing trainable attitude and natural talent for collection."

Under Olympic medal winner Carl Hester T.Movistar won all three small tour titles at the 2008 British Dressage Championships at the very young age of 8. The stallion went on to win the 2009 CDI Saumur and achieved high placings in the small tour at the prestigious CDIO's in Rotterdam and Aachen under Hester.

T.Movistar was retired from an active competition career in 2015 after several more years on the international scene with Debbie Brooks. Owner Liz Mills is now offering the gorgeous stallion at stud for British breeders. T.Movistar's coveted pedigree with Jazz, Chronos and Doruto make him an outstanding refiner for heavy set mares, but this modern pedigree works well on all types.

"His offspring are beautiful with great athleticism and have been very successful in the dressage arena but also eventing and show jumping which demonstrates their temperament and talent," said Elizabeth.

T.Movistar has already proven his worth as a producer with the AES licensed stallion River Rise Magic Mike, who became reserve champion as a 4-year old at the 2016 British Young Horse Championships. Owned by Sadie Smith and Movistar's previous owner Sarah Tyler Evans, Magic Mike is based at Carl Hester's yard.

More of T.Movistar's offspring are competing at advanced level dressage and beyond, also eventing and showjumping, showing their father's trainability, talent, and looks.

T.Movistar's stud fee for 2017 is £675 plus collection fees. Both chilled and frozen semen are available.

"At the moment The Dressage Company will provide T.Movistar for the UK only and if there is enough interest he will be available for Europe," Mills added.

For more information, visit www.thedressagecompany.com