2017 Excellent Dressage Sales Collection More Versatile Than Ever

The 2017 Excellent Dressage Sales Collection is more versatile than ever

2017 Excellent Dressage Sales

Today, Excellent Dressage Sales (EDS) unveiled the complete collection for its upcoming edition of the auction. Available for viewing on its website, this year's EDS collection is more complete than ever and features horses at various levels of training: from promising green youngsters to talented five-, six-, and seven-year-olds to experienced Small Tour competitors. There is also a wide range of expected price points. On Saturday, April 15th, thirty-seven dressage horses will go under the hammer of auctioneer Koen Olaerts.

Vivaldi, Charmeur and Dream Boy

The Dutch stallions Vivaldi, Charmeur and Dream Boy are the main sires of horses offered in this edition. Available Charmeur offspring include Honneur, a remarkable stallion out of D. Esther de Jeu, who is out of a dam-line which has produced multiple Grand Prix horses. As for Dream Boy, he boasts three offspring presented in this edition: Jackpot and Julius Ceasar, three-year-old stallions with remarkable movement; and Ilaya, a mare who was crowned overall champion at the KWPN inspection in Zeeland. Vivaldi is likewise the sire of two talented three-year-old stallions offered in this edition: Jive and Jaguar. Another talented Vivaldi son in the collection is Escobedo, a gelding classified at the ZZ-light level, who shows abundant "Schwung" and possesses gorgeous looks.

Jive Star

The outstanding horse Five Star was auctioned in the first edition of Excellent Dressage Sales. This edition, his son Jive Star will have the opportunity to change owners.

EDS Team

The collection has been assembled by four partners who are renowned dressage horse professionals: Joop van Uytert, Nico Witte, Tim Coomans and Joep Schellekens. The cooperation between the partners is unique. “We each bring our own knowledge, network and experience to EDS. You can achieve more together than individually. This year, we've succeeded again in our endeavor: from green phenomenal movers to Small Tour schoolmasters, something for everybody,” according to Joop van Uytert.

Online Collection

You can find the complete collection online at: www.excellentdressagesales.com.

The Excellent Dressage Sales auction will be held on Saturday, April 15th at Landgoed Culitsrode in Hooge Mierde (NL). Admission is free to the presentation on Wednesday, April 12th.