Italian Luxury Brand Bottega Conticelli Bets on Spanish Young Rider Catalyna Makhmudova Petrenko

Catalyna Makhmudova Petrenko and Alandro grateful for their sponsorship contract with Italian luxury brand Bottega Conticelli

The Italian luxury brand "Bottega Conticelli" is betting on Spanish Young Rider Catalyna Makhmudova Petrenko and has offered her an exclusive sponsorship in support of her international dressage career. Bottega Conticelli is a high quality brand whose products are handmade and represent the elite of the luxury accessories.

The unique style and quality of the raw material imprinted in all the company's creations distinguishes the unmatched class and signature of a brand which represents Italian excellence.

The owner and artist of the company, Stefano Conticelli and his partner Francesco Conticelli, commented on their new sponsorship: "We are so happy to support the young athletes of this sport. Catalyna is a really talented rider, a lovely girl and a dreamer, as we are. I have a dream."

The 17-year old Makhmudova Petrenko signed the final sponsorship papers at the end of February 2017: "I am so honoured. I've been in love with the company's products for a long time and to have the opportunity to represent this incredible brand day by day is something unbelievable."

Since 2014 Catalyna has been in the spotlight. She became a member of the Spanish national team at only 14 years of age, and she has represented her country in international competitions ever since. Makhmudova's horses are based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, where she trains and competes there but she is still studing on the Canary Islands, Spain.

Bottega Conticelli and the rider signed the contract in Umbria, Italy, agreeing on the last details and starting their new partnership.

Catalyna will be sponsored in all areas, and will represent the brand with her three main sport horses : the Hanoverian Alandro (by Argentinus), her 5-year old Don Johnson (by Don Index x Sandro Hit) and her Oldenburg stallion Gladiator KG (by Stedinger x Calypso). Aboard Gladiator KG she will make her debut in the Under 25 division this upcoming show season.

For more information on Bottega Conticelli, visit www.bottegaconticelli.it

