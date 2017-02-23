Zuchthof Klatte in Klein Roscharden: the Best Stallion Show of the Year

Severo Jurado Lopez and Valverde at the 2017 Zuchthof Klatte Stallion Show

Photo © Kiki Beelitz

Oldenburg Breeding News

With the stallion show at the Klatte stud in Klein Roscharden this year’s “Stallion-Circus” reached new heights. More than 2000 viewers experienced the eventful super-show live with its many great youngsters and spectacular international athletes, with a further 22000 following the extravaganza online via Clip my Horse.

Henrik Klatte opened his stallion show himself with „youngster jumping“, in a loose jumping lane. Air King (by Air Jordan x Contendro), the homebred Adelweiss (by Armitage x Carinjo), Mr White (by Mr Blue x Clinton) and Armison (by Armitage x Ciceron), who was particularly popular with the expert audience, all put their best hoof forward in the unfamiliar atmosphere.

The audience were equally impressed by the young dressage prospects that cooperating partner Andreas Helgstrand had brought along. Quattroporte, Hanoverian premium stallion of last year, presented himself under his rider Mette Sejbjerg in a wonderfully balanced manner and natural self-carriage, in doing so honouring his father Quantensprung as a top sire. The Oldenburger premium stallion Antheros (by Ampere x Lorentin) and the eagerly awaited Westphalian champion stallion Valverde (Vitalis x Ampere) also both impressed with their movement and rideability. Andreas Helgstrand brought 13 of his stallions to Klein Roscharden and was actively assisted with the commentary and care of the stallions by his new colleague Dr Ulf Möller.

The second block of jumping with the international showjumpers from Zuchthof Klatte even managed to magic a smile onto the faces of die-hard dressage fans. Chaccato, who recently made his international debut in Bordeaux under Guido Klatte Jr, and the noble Cornet son Cornet’s Prinz, who meanwhile already has internationally successful offspring, showed themselves to be true flying machines over a short course. Guido Klatte Jr and his stallions did a great job, making it all look effortless and obviously having fun whilst jumping.

The third section of the three-hour show was characterised by the movement-artists of team Helgstrand and a family portrait of Armitage, the Grand Seigneur of the Klatte Stud, and Armison, who as father and son communicate with each other in an exceptionally friendly manner.

The final performance of this remarkable mega-event belonged to the million euro son of Rocky Lee – Revolution, who, having visibly matured, was able to impressively exhibit his exceptional movements.

As a thank you to their loyal breeders and for the successful evening the Klatte team, surrounded by a torch parade, threw five balls into the excited audience, each one containing a stud-fee voucher. Finally there was free beer for everybody, and talk shop about the many fantastic stallions went on into the early hours.

For more information please visit www.klatte.de

Photos © Kiki Beelitz - LL-foto