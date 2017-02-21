Jewel Court Stud USA Brings Tristan Tucker Back to Florida for TRT Method Showcase

Tristan Tucker has developed a three step program called the TRT Method ground work exercises that creates patterns in the body to relieve tension

American Grand Prix rider Eliane Cordia-van Reesema is bringing back renowned natural horsemanship trainer Tristan Tucker to her farm Jewel Court Stud USA in Wellington, Florida, for a showcase of the TRT Method on 27 March 2017. Tickets to audit are still available. Don't miss this unique opportunity to see Tristan Tucker at work with his unique techniques.

Jewel Court Stud USA is conveniently located at Southfields Association, just minutes from the Global Dressage Festival show grounds. The farm is Eliane's winter training base, but she also rents out stalls to high performance riders for the season.

Cordia-van Reesema has been working with Tucker for four years and is thrilled with the mental progress her horses have made coping with the sensitive and electric environment and spooky elements at big dressage competitions. Eliane described her work with Tucker as "mind-altering" and she now wants to share Tristan's expertise with fellow horse enthusiasts.

The Dutch based Australian has specialized in working with hyper-sensitive and spooky horses. Tristan believes that every dressage horse can be confident and relaxed, but the rider just needs to show his horse how.

His TRT Method ground work exercises create patterns in the horse's body to relieve tension and teaches horses how to handle and respond to flight-inducing pressures at shows. It prepares horses for competitions and trailer loading and gives them more balance and flexibility for carriage without fear or stress.

Tristan will showcase his methods at Jewel Court Stud USA on 27 March 2017. Tickets to audit are $85

To sign up and for more information, please contact alexandra@jewelcourtstudusa.com

