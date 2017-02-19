Perpignan Noir Celebrates Debut at 2017 Trakehner Stallion Show in Munster

Ralf Kornprobst and Perpignan Noir at the 2017 Trakehner Stallion Show in Munster-Handorf

Photo © Jutta Bauernschmitt

The highly acclaimed 2015 Trakehner stallion licensing champion Perpignan Noir celebrated his debut at the 19th Trakehner Stallion Show in the Westfalian sport horse centre in Munster-Handorf on 11 February 2017. The black stallion shone in the show as an example of clear, modern breeding progress of the noble Trakehner sport horse with his exquisite genetics and type.

This grand son of the internationally successful Trakehner dressage star Imperio was shown by his trainer Ralf Kornprobst who presented him in a powerful, sovereign and movement strong way. Carefully trained and presented according to the horse's age, Perpignan Noir (by Schwarzgold x Maizauber) impressed the expert audience as well as Trakehner breeding director Lars Gehrmann, who positively commented on the stallion's development in his frame and expression. Gehrmann highlighted that this colt has not lost a fraction of his expression, form and type.

After completing his stallion performance test in spring, Perpignan Noir will be standing at stud at stallion station Bachl in Postmünster, Germany. He will be available with fresh and frozen semen.

On 19 March 2017 there will be a breeders' meeting at the Bachl family's modern equestrian facility with a stallion presentation under the motto "Stallions in Training". This is another excellent opportunity to see Perpignan Noir live under saddle.

For more information about Perpignan Noir, visit www.trakehner.life/en/

