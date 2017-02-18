Experience the 2017 Lodbergen Stallion Show in Vechta Live

Lukas Fischer on Dressage Performance Centre Lodbergen's 3-year old Finest Selection

The Dressage Performance Centre in Lodbergen (DLZ) kindly invites you to its annual stallion show at the Oldenburg Horse centre in Vechta, Germany, on Sunday 19 February 2017. Hosted jointly with stallion stations Gut Neuenhof, Ahlers and Gestut Tannenhof, the Lodbergen stallion show in Vechta can be followed via the live streaming on Clip My Horse.

This year's Lodbergen stallion show will focus on the newest additions to the 2017 stallion roster: the 5-year old Best For Me OLD, who was fourth at the 2016 Bundeschampionate, and the 3-year old colts Finest Selection and Sensation, who will be presented under saddle.

At the Vechta stallion show breeders will also get the opportunity to see the double licensing champion and Burgpokal finalist For Romance I OLD as well as the multiple S-winner Royal Doruto OLD. Also making an appearance are the Grand Prix successful Uphill as well as the licensing champion Follow Me OLD and the Trakehner elite stallion candidate Herakles. The latter two will both make their debut at S-level this year. The DLZ-stallion collection shown in Vechta will also include the Bavarian riding horse champion Domiony and the Bundeschampionate qualificant Buenos Dias.

Before and after the stallion show breeders will have the opportunity to inspect the DLZ stallions in the stable. For questions and consultations, Urs Schweizer and his team will be readily available. "We expect a full house in Vechta, said DLZ managing director Urs Schweizer.

For all those who are unable to get tickets to the show, they can follow it on the live streaming at www.clipmyhorse.de.

For more information, visit www.dressurleistungszentrum.de

