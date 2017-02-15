World Young Horse Champion Desperado OLD Passed Away

Carola Koppelmann on Desperado OLD

The 2003 born Oldenburg gelding Desperado OLD has passed away two months ago.. The dark bay gelding was the 2008 World Young Horse Champion and 2011 Nurnberger Burgpokal winner.

Desperado OLD was one of Germany's most talented horses as a youngster and developing Prix St Georges horse but he disappeared from the scene in 2013.

Desperado was bred by Karl Lenk and was by Dressage Royal out of Balalaika (by Rouletto x Barsoi xx x Weltmeister). He began his competition career in the spring of 2007 under Susanne Broxtermann and sold at the Oldenburg Elite Auction in Vechta in October 2007 for 210,000 euro to Nadine Plaster and Simon Kohlenbrenner.

Under Plaster, a 5-year old Desperado won the 2008 World Young Horse Championships in Verden and placed 8th at the Bundeschampionate. The pair represented Germany again at the 2009 World Championships and finished sixth.

The horse sold to Ralf Hartmann and he gave the ride to his now partner Carola Koppelmann. She made her show debut in 2011 and took the German developing PSG horse scene by storm, winning the 2011 Nurnberger Burgpokal finals. In 2012 they took up the developing Grand Prix horse classes and finished 7th in the 2012 Louisdor Cup Finals. In 2013 the pair did two shows at Grand Prix level of which one was the CDI Munich, where they were third in the Grand Prix and second in the Special. Munich ended up being their last show together.

Desperado's rider Carola Koppelmann nor his owner Ralf Hartmann declined to comment on the horse's passing. Koppelmann is based at the DOKR headquarters in Warendorf, where she rents boxes on an independent basis.

