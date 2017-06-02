Valegro's Dutch Farewell at 2017 KWPN Stallion Licensing

Charlotte Dujardin and Valegro at their Dutch farewell ceremony at the 2017 KWPN Stallion Licensing

Photo © Digishots

Charlotte Dujardin's retired Olympic mount Valegro became the star of the 2017 KWPN Stallion Licensing with a sold out farewell show on Saturday night 4 February 2017. The crowd in the packed Brabanthallen saw a wonderful show that went back in time representing Valegro’s life.

The ceremony featured his dam and several of his half-sisters and brothers with as apotheosis Charlotte riding Valegro in a kur to music.

In the show, the speaker told the story of a little girl that spend most of her time grooming and platting her pony. She first lost her heart to ponies, to meet Valegro later in life. The result was that they were able to get the best out of each other, and came to the highest achievable in dressage sport. With no less than 10 medals and titles including European Champion, World Champion and Olympic Champion, they were the most successful combination ever.

Of course there was no Valegro without his sire Negro. A large group of his offspring came in the arena, from different ages, with or without rider. This year the KWPN society decided the scratch the "KWPN Horse of the Year" title and replace it with the "KWPN Stallion of the Year" title. Valegro's sire Negro (by Ferro) became the first to earn it.

In the last part of the show, Dujardin and Valegro returned to the ring and proved not to have lost anything of their magical charme. The crowd rewarded Valegro and Dujardin with a standing ovation and cheered them on.

Carl Hester came in the ring and thanked the public, the KWPN for organizing such a tribute, and the Dutch breeders for breeding such good horses.

