Robinvale Sold to Theodora Livanos

Insa Hansen and Robinvale in the CDI Intermediaire II prize giving at the 2016 European Under 25 Championships

Photo © Astrid Appels

Grecian Dressage News

Grecian pony rider Theodora Livanos has acquired the 10-year old British Hanoverian gelding Robinvale at Hof Kasselmann in Hagen as her future junior-young riders' horse. Livanos' coach Christian Pläge, however, might be campaigning the bay gelding this 2017 season in an attempt to qualify him for the European Championships in Gothenburg.

Robinvale is bred by British Tony and Sarah Pidgley and is by Rubinero out of Wedgewood (by Wittinger x Wenzel x Shogun xx).

The horse spent his young life at Kilbees farm in the U.K. and moved to Hof Kasselmann in 2011 where Insa Hansen took up the training. She made her show debut on the talented bay at the CDN Meppen in May 2012 in the L-dressage horse class and won. Hansen took Robinvale from L-level to Grand Prix. In 2015 they were competing at national Grand Prix level and in 2016 they rode one CDI on home turf in Hagen, where they finished second in the Intermediaire II.

Robinvale was competed on the 2016 Louisdor Cup show circuit for developing Grand Prix horses in Germany, and contested the legs in Hagen, Heroldsberg and Schenefeld. He was allowed to move on to the finals when Ursula Wagner withdrew her Dilzenio, but because the sale of the horse took place in December, Insa could not compete him in Frankfurt.

Theodora Livanos has successfully competed her FEI Dressage pony Cognac IX (by Chambertin x Waldemar) at international shows in 2015 and 2016. At the 2016 European Pony Championships in Vilhelmsborg, they performed very strongly and landed 14th place in the Kur to Music finals.

In the autumn of 216 the Livanos family acquired Stephanie Kooijman's Under 25 mount Winston (by OO Seven x Cocktail) as Theodora' junior rider. With Robinvale the young Grecian, who lives in Geneva, Switzerland, will have two irons in the fire.

"It is early days for Robinvale and our priority is settling him in and introducing him to Theo. Theo is moving from her pony to concentrate on Winston and will take him to her first National next month. As you know it's a big leap to make from the ponies," Theodora's mum Lara told Eurodressage.

To make a smooth, stressless transition to the junior division the Livanos' family has decided to focus on routinier Winston as Theo's primary horse, while Robinvale will continue to be trained by their coach Christian Pläge and prepared as the junior's future ride.

It has been rumoured that Pläge might attempt to qualify the bay gelding for the 2017 European Championships in Gothenburg, but the Danish born rider did not want to confirm these plans.

"We have a good strategy for the future of Theodora Livanos' riding career," Pl*age told Eurodressage. "At the Mmoment I do not see to put pressure on her and the whole team around her by answering questions about the future."

Photos © Astrid Appels - Digishots

