Dazzling Line-up of Entertainment at the FEI World Cup Finals Omaha 2017

Hans Peter Minderhoud and Flirt win the Grand Prix at the 2016 World Cup Finals

Photo © Dirk Caremans

2017 World Cup Finals

A dazzling line-up of entertainment attractions will add to the excitement of the FEI World Cup™ Finals Omaha 2017. The Finals, featuring the Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping and the FEI World Cup™ Dressage Finals Omaha 2017, are set to host visitors from around the world at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska, March 29-April 2.

Equestrian sports' most prestigious annual indoor championship for jumping and dressage horses, the FEI World Cup™ Finals Omaha 2017 draws the top names in the sport from all over the globe. The FEI World Cup™ Finals Omaha 2017, the biggest event on this year's international equestrian calendar as 70 of the world's top riders representing 25 countries, including Olympic, World and European Champions, compete for the coveted titles in front of 60,000 fans from all 50 states and 20 countries.

Phenomenal Lineup of Live Entertainment

Germany's Isabell Werth, the most decorated Dressage rider in Olympic history, headlines The "Dressage Showcase" on Friday, March 31 beginning at 3:00 pm. "Young Horses to Grand Prix with Olympic Champion Isabell Werth Presented by the Dressage Foundation" will feature Werth and two young horses, a Small Tour horse and a young Grand Prix horse. Werth will explain her training methods while bringing a young horse up the levels through Grand Prix. It will be the Olympic Champion's first-ever exhibition of this type in the U.S.

Tristan Tucker, an Australian horsemanship guru, will do "Fun Dressage," a comedy Grand Prix and the U.S. Paralympic Team with riders from the Rio Paralympics will perform a Quadrille. There will be "Fun Freestyles" from Lynn Palm, a renowned clinician who has applied dressage principles to a variety of breeds and disciplines; Sabine Schut-Kery, a Gold medalist at the 2015 Pan American Games; Jackie Brooks, a two-time Canadian Olympic veteran; Missy Fladland, a local Small Tour competitor; and Barbara "Bebe" Davis, the highest-ranked U.S. Young Rider.

The "Dressage Natural Horsemanship Clinic" takes place on Saturday, April 1 following the Dressage Freestyle sound check. This time Tristan Tucker will demonstrate his TRT Method of training a horse to be confident and relaxed. Lynn Palm will perform ground work with horses and Missy and Kip Fladland will demonstrate horsemanship techniques successful in both Western and English disciplines.

The entire CenturyLink Center will be hopping Thursday through Saturday night. Live bands, food and drink, pony races and high-end shopping will entertain the crowd until 11:00 p.m. each evening.

Superb Shopping



The event's unique Boutique Shopping Village and Tailgate Lounge were designed specifically around the warm-up arena so that visitors will be able to browse, shop and dine while watching the world's elite competitors warm up their horses. Over 140 vendors will be on hand boasting wares ranging from top-of-the-line equestrian products for both horse and rider, barn equipment and FEI World Cup™ Finals Omaha 2017 merchandise to stunning jewelry, beautiful artwork and the latest in fashions. Spectators will be able to shop-till-they-drop while enjoying all the action!

Schedule and Ticket Information



Wednesday, March 29 , will feature the Dressage Familiarization at 9:30 a.m. and the Jumping Training Session at 2:00 p.m.

, will feature the Dressage Familiarization at 9:30 a.m. and the Jumping Training Session at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 30 , the USAF Heartland of American Band will perform opening ceremonies for the FEI World CupTM Dressage Grand Prix which starts at 2:00 p.m. The University of Nebraska at Omaha Jazz Ensemble will perform opening ceremonies for the Longines World CupTM Jumping Final I at 7:00 p.m. Omaha Steaks is sponsoring all opening ceremonies for the jumping competition.

, the USAF Heartland of American Band will perform opening ceremonies for the FEI World CupTM Dressage Grand Prix which starts at 2:00 p.m. The University of Nebraska at Omaha Jazz Ensemble will perform opening ceremonies for the Longines World CupTM Jumping Final I at 7:00 p.m. Omaha Steaks is sponsoring all opening ceremonies for the jumping competition. Friday, March 31 , the multi-faceted Dressage Showcase starts at 3:00 p.m. Opera Omaha will perform the Omaha Steaks opening ceremonies for the Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping Final II which begins at 7:00 p.m.

, the multi-faceted Dressage Showcase starts at 3:00 p.m. Opera Omaha will perform the Omaha Steaks opening ceremonies for the Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping Final II which begins at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1 , the Dressage Natural Horsemanship Clinic will be held at 9:00 a.m. with the Rose Theater performing opening ceremonies for the FEI World Cup™ Dressage Final beginning at 2:00 p.m. Mannheim Steamroller will perform the Omaha Steaks opening ceremonies for the International Omaha Jumping Grand Prix competition at 7:00 p.m.

, the Dressage Natural Horsemanship Clinic will be held at 9:00 a.m. with the Rose Theater performing opening ceremonies for the FEI World Cup™ Dressage Final beginning at 2:00 p.m. Mannheim Steamroller will perform the Omaha Steaks opening ceremonies for the International Omaha Jumping Grand Prix competition at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, April 2 , the Omaha Symphony will perform for the Omaha Steaks opening ceremonies for the Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping Final III competition which will begin at 2:00 p.m. This ultimately decides who will be crowned the Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping Final Omaha 2017 Winner. The Omaha Symphony and Opera Omaha will perform for the closing ceremonies.

VIP Tickets in the first 5 rows are the best seats in the house and include access to the VIP Hospitality Lounge throughout the event! The VIP Hospitality Lounge will feature full meals, open bar, live music, concierge service and other amenities, all included with each VIP ticket. There are also All-Session tickets available and each all-session package includes admission to five sessions.

Hospitality Packages are also still available. The elegant Suites are spacious, comfortable and overlook the entire arena with seating for 20-25 people. Wait service, food, drink and access to the VIP Lounge are included throughout the event. Ringside tables get you up close to the action in comfort and style with In-Arena seating for 6 or 8 people, complimentary wine and heavy hors d'oeuvres along with access to the VIP Lounge throughout the event.

For more information about the FEI World Cup™ Finals Omaha 2017, hotel information and to purchase tickets, please go to www.OmahaWorldCup2017.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the CenturyLink Center Omaha box office.

Related Links

Eurodressage Coverage of the 2017 World Cup Finals

Olympic Champion Isabell Werth Coming to the 2017 FEI World Cup Finals in Omaha

Ground Jury for 2017 World Cup Finals Appointed