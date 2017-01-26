Nilshagen and Dante Weltino OLD Getting Ready for 2017 Outdoor Show Season

Therese Nilshagen and Dante Weltino at the 2016 CDIO Rotterdam

For Swedish team newcomer Therese Nilshagen the 2016 Olympic Games were a dream come true that unfortunately came crashing down in Rio de Janeiro. Her horse Dante Weltino had to be withdrawn from competition as he was unlevel at the horse inspection. The initial diagnosis turned out to be more serious, but the licensed Oldenburg stallion is now recovered, back in training and ready to make a comeback during the 2017 outdoor show season.

Nilshagen and Dressage Performance centre Lodbergen's Oldenburg stallion Dante Weltino OLD (by Danone I x Welt Hit II) had a stellar rise on the international Grand Prix scene in 2016. Trained by Klaus Balkenhol, the pair improved show after show and convinced the Swedish seletors of their spot on the Olympic team at the 2016 CDIO Rotterdam.

The pair and its team of supporters travelled to Rio but the black stallion sustained an injury on the scene and was withdrawn. Team reserve Mads Hendeliowitz had to step in to cover for her. It was a tough life experience for the 33-year old Nilshagen.

"It was very good for learning how a championship is working and I definitely want to be a part of a team in the future, but it was a really big shock for me and it was an exrteaamly hard situation to deal with," Nilshagen confessed. "But my team and other people around me like the owners of Dante were really nice to me and that made everything more easy. What I learny is that everything can happen with horses and I just hope nothing like this will ever happen again!"

The initial diagnosis of the problem was a hoof injury, but it later turned out to be a hurt muscle in the hip/pelvic area. After a long autumn break, Dante Weltino OLD is now recovered and back in training.

"Dante ist getting ridden. Looks good so far. The plan is to start again during the outside season," said an optimistic Nilshagen. "The muscle which was hurt needed time. It was hard for me but I'm really happy to sit on him again and we are looking forward for upcoming, exciting moments together."

Nilshagen and Dante Weltino aim to make their come back during the outdoor season in spring. "If it takes two weeks more of course we will give him this time," said Therese. "Most important is that he will be 100% ready to go. The biggest goal is of course European Championship in Gothenburg."

Everything is on schedule so far, but Therese hopes not to jinx it by pin pointing an actual show and location. "I'm scared that it will mean bad luck if I say it loud," she joked.

Therese's now 10-year old Dante Weltino was the Oldenburg reserve licensing champion in 2009 and has produced two licensed sons and four state premium mares so far. His breeding career is put on the back burner for sport and he will not be available with fresh semen this breeding season, though there is plenty of frozen available at Dressage Performance Centre Lodbergen.

Last December, Nilshagen got the good news that she has been submitted to the Swedish Olympic Committee's Top and Talent Program. Swedish athletes, who SOK believes have the talent and potential to achieve a medal in the upcoming Olympic Games with the right support, are added to the programme sponsored by the Swedish government.

"With SOK it's more practical help like a personal trainer, a mental trainer and so on," Therese explained. "Financial support is also possible, but now they will concentrate on the winter sports and next year there could be financial aid."

