Helen Langehanenberg Competing Belgian Owned Agneta

Helen Langehanenberg and Agenta at the 2017 Ankum Riding Club January CDN

Photo © Hilgenberg

German Dressage News

German B-team rider Helen Langehanenberg has been competing the 14-year old Rhinelander mare Agneta, who was previously shown at Grand Prix level by Belgian Philippe Jorissen. Agneta arrived in Langehanenberg's barn almost one year ago and the new pair's show debut was last November.

Agneta is bred by Gestut Babiacki and is by Abanos x Entree. She is owned by Louis Kemps.

The mare's competition career began under Stefanie Steinhauf who competed her in the riding horse classes and at L-level in 2007 and 2008. Jorissen took over the ride and ownership and in 2009 and they represented Belgium at the 2009 World Championships for young dressage horses in Verden, but were eliminated in the consolation finals as the mare did not appear level.

In 2011 Jorissen and Agneta made their international small tour level debut and became the silver medal winners in the small tour at the Belgian Championships. Jorissen had sold the horse to his sponsor at the time, Louis Kemps. Philippe and Agneta competed actively in 2012 at CDI's in Vejer de la Frontera, Rotterdam and Mechelen. Agneta only returned back to the international scene in 2015. She showed at Grand prix level at the 2015 CDI Vidauban.

The collaboration between Jorissen and Kemps has ended and Louis moved the mare to Helen Langehanenberg's yard. Helen made her show debut on Agneta at the CDN Ankum Riding Club event in the Prix St Georges in November 2016. At the CDN Ankum on Thursday 19 January 2017 the pair won the S-level class with 70.913%.

When asked why Helen is showing her at small tour level instead of Grand Prix, Langehanenberg replied, "because it's better to get to know each other step by step."

Photos © Hilgenberg - Astrid Appels

