Riding Sport Centre Massener Heide Announces Growth and International Development

German Breeding News

German equestrian centre "Reitsportzentrum Massener Heide" has announced further growth and international development with a strategic investor. Reitsportzentrum Massener Heide is already one of the most modern and largest equestrian centers in Germany and Europe.

The equestrian center offers 15 hectares (more than 7,5 hectares pasture area) for dressage und showjumping as well as breeding of sport horses. There are three outdoor arenas, three indoor arenas and one big arena for events, (all are equipped with modern systems to provide ideal footing conditions). Due to its size, the event arena is perfectly suited for events such as stallion presentations, horse shows and also non-equine events. It also provides space for two dressage courts for training (60x20m).

The EU breeding station is one of the largest in North-Rhine Westphalia with currently 15 stallions.

Including second placed and winner premium stallions of their licensing and performance tests, young and successful sport horses as well as promising young sires.

Besides the breeding station, the equestrian center includes the exclusive restaurant “Ristorante Il Cavallo”, the restaurant and hotel “Landhaus Massener Heide” and the renowned equestrian equipment retailer “Reitsportfachgeschäft Equitan”. Additionally it includes a big complex with 175 boxes that are mostly equipped with paddocks and meet the highest standards. The riding school with trained horses was awarded with the highest recognition of five stars by the German Riding Association (FN).

For the development of the “Reitsportzentrum Massener Heide” as an international equestrian center in Europe and the potential expansion to other locations, the organization communicates with strong businesses and experienced investors from all over the world.

For more information on Reitsportzentrum Massener Heide, visit www.reitsportzentrum-massener-heide.de