Hofgut Liederbach Based Carina Peiker To Launch Career with Lord Carnaby

Beatrice Buchwald and Lord Carnaby at the 2013 World Young Horse Championships

Photo © Astrid Appels

German Breeding News

German entrepreneur Andreas Peiker purchased equestrian centre Hofgut Liederbach in 2015 as a base for his young rider daughter Carina Peiker to develop a business. With the recently acquired Lord Carnaby Carina hopes to launch her professional dressage career.

Peiker bought Hofgut Liederbach near Frankfurt in 2015 and over the past two years a series of renovation projects have taken place at the property with new footing, new arenas and a covered lunging ring being installed. The yard is managed by Rita Reisenauer so that the 18-year old Carina Peiker can fully focus on her riding.

Carina began her national show career in 2014 aboard Sandrope, a 10-year old Hanoverian gelding by Samarant x Polarion x Michelangelo, which she took over from Ellen Keller. In 2015 she added Baccarat, an 11-year old Dutch warmblood by Gribaldi x OO Seven, to her collection. Baccarat was previously owned by Dutch Carolyn de Roo and competed by Tatiana Makarova. In 2016 Peiker rode both horses at L and M-level at local shows in Germany. On Sandrope she made her CDI debut as a junior in Darmstadt in September. She finished 13th in the team test (65.721%) and 17th in the individual (59.474%).

To accellerate her career, Carina Peiker has now acquired Lord Carnaby as her Young Riders' schoolmaster. Under Beatrice Buchwald, Lord Carnaby (by Lord Loxley x Rocket Star) was the 2013 Bundeschampion

Andreas Peiker is the owner of Peiker Acustic, a company which has been developing technology for mobile communication since 1946. With a turnover of around 175 million euro in sales per year and 825 employees, Peiker Acustic is a multinational with offices in the U.S.A, Mexica and China. Peiker has also developed Ceecoach, one of numerous radio systems on the market used by trainers to coach their students.

Photo © Astrid Appels - private

