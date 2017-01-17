Katrin Burger and the Merkt Family Go Separate Ways

Katrin Burger and Santo Dottore at the 2016 World Championships for Young Dressage Horses

Photo © Astrid Appels

German Dressage News

German dressage rider Katrin Burger, who quit her job at the Oldenburg society to work a head rider for the Merkt family, has ended her collaboration with the family. The decision was made in November, but Burger will leave the yard at the end of February 2017.

"We will leave the end of February 2017. That way they should have been able to find somebody new to look after their children Philipp and Lena which we trained the last two years," Burger told Eurodressage. "Achim, who always helps me with training the horses, and I are going to start our own business and go independent. We rent a very beautiful barn and want to concentrate more in dressage sport and not only look after the interests of one family."

In February 2015 Burger resigned as deputy breeding director of the German Oldenburg society after nine years on the post to return back to the saddle as head rider and trainer at the Merkt family's private yard in south Germany.

Katrin and her husband Joachim Neubert moved from the Vechta area south to Aach, where she rode the Merkt owned horses as well as coached the Merkt children, FEI pony rider Philip Merkt (on De Long) and his younger sister Lena.

Burger competed several horses for Lothar Merkt, including the now 8-year old Oldenburg gelding Danzarino (by Diamond Hit x Laurentio), with whom she placed 26th at the 2014 Bundeschampionate in Warendorf after winning the Rastede and Ludwigsburg Bundeschampionate qualifiers. on Merkt's 7-year old Baden Wurttemberger FBW Sir Solitär (by Sir Sandro x Disco Tänzer) she contested the M-level classes and competed at the Bundeschampionate for 6-year olds. The ride on Sir Solitär has now been allocated to Ann Christin Wienkamp.

Burger also represented Germany at the 2016 World Young Horse Championships in Ermelo on the Oldenburg stallion Santo Dottore (by Sir Donnerhall I x Rubinstein). Aboard her own 5-year old Westfalian mare Frau Holle (by Furstenball x Riccio) and 6-year old Westfalian mare Viva Musica (by Vitalis x Furst Piccolo) she rode some riding horse and L-level tests. The 14-year old Oldenburg Salazar (by Sandro Hit x Ex Libris) is her current Grand Prix horse.

Photo © Astrid Appels

Related Links

Katrin Burger Leaves Oldenburg Breed Society

Katrin Burger Leaves Gestut Schlossacker

Scores: 2016 World Championships for Young Dressage Horses

Deluxe and FBW Sir Solitar Win 6-year old Preliminary Test at 2016 Bundeschampionate

Santo Dottore and Avangarde de Lus Win 2016 Boblingen Bundeschampionate Qualifier