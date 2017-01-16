Olympic Champion Isabell Werth Coming to the 2017 FEI World Cup Finals in Omaha

2017 World Cup Finals

Isabell Werth of Germany, the most decorated dressage rider in Olympic history, will headline the special ‘Dressage Showcase’ at the FEI World Cup™ Finals in Omaha, March 29 - April 2, 2017. “Young Horses to Grand Prix with Olympic Champion Isabell Werth Presented by the Dressage Foundation” will take place on Friday, March 31 and will be Werth’s first-ever exhibition of this type in the U.S.

The FEI World Cup™ Finals are equestrian sports’ top annual indoor championship for jumping and dressage horses and draws the top names in the sport, including Olympic, World and European Champions. The 2017 FEI World Cup™ Finals at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha include the Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping Final and the FEI World Cup™ Dressage Final and will be the biggest event on this year’s international equestrian calendar. Riders representing over 25 countries are expected for the Midwest’s first-ever international showdown and 70 of the world’s top riders in two Olympic disciplines will join more than 60,000 fans from all 50 states and 20 countries for 5 days of action-packed competition and so much more!

“We are so excited that the legendary Isabell Werth is coming to Omaha!” said Lisa Roskens, Chairman of the Omaha Equestrian Foundation, producer of the 2017 FEI World Cup™ Finals. “The Dressage Showcase segment with Isabell Werth will give fans a rare opportunity to learn from an international star who has won more Olympic medals than any dressage rider in history and we are delighted that she has chosen Omaha for her first-ever exhibition in the U.S.!”

Werth is the most decorated dressage rider in history and is currently ranked number one in world. She is a five-time Olympic veteran who has won a total of ten Olympic medals including the Individual Gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. She has also won five Team Gold medals (2016 in Rio, 2008 in Hong Kong, 2000 in Sydney, 1996 in Atlanta and 1992 in Barcelona), plus four Individual Silver medals (2016, 2008, 2000 and 1992).

Werth has also won four Team and three Individual Gold medals, plus an Individual Bronze and a Team Bronze, at the FEI World Equestrian Games™ (WEG). She has won three European Championships and has twice been the FEI World Cup™ Dressage champion, winning the Finals in 2007 in Las Vegas aboard Warum Nicht FRH and in 1992 in Gothenburg, Sweden aboard Fabienne.

Dressage Showcase



The Dressage Showcase takes place on Friday, March 31 starting at 3:00 p.m. There will be four horses used in the “Young Horses to Grand Prix with Olympic Champion Isabell Werth Presented by the Dressage Foundation.” Included will be two young horses (5-7 years old), a Small Tour horse and a young Grand Prix horse. Werth will explain her training methods and the stepping stones she takes in bringing a young horse up the levels to the highest level of dressage – the Grand Prix.

“This promises to be a historic occasion and we are so honored to be able to bring dressage fans in the U.S. this unprecedented opportunity to learn first-hand from one of the greatest riders in our sport’s history,” Roskens said. “Coupling this with the chance to see the best horses and riders in the world competing for the title of World Cup Champion guarantees everyone who attends an experience that they will truly never forget!”

Schedule and Ticket Information



The 2017 FEI World Cup™ Finals Omaha 2017 will run over five days, March 29-April 2. A variety of ticket packages are still available, but the VIP Tickets in the first 5 rows are the best seats in the house and include access to the VIP Hospitality Lounge throughout the event! The VIP Hospitality Lounge will feature full meals, open bar, live music, concierge service and other amenities, all included with each VIP ticket. There are also All-Session tickets available and each all-session package includes admission to five sessions.

Hospitality Packages are also still available. The elegant Suites are spacious, comfortable and overlook the entire arena with seating for 20-25 people. Wait service, food, drink and access to the VIP Lounge are included throughout the event. Ringside tables gets you up close to the action in comfort and style with In-Arena seating for 6 or 8 people, complimentary wine and heavy hors d'oeuvres along with access to the VIP Lounge throughout the event.

Exceptional Shopping, Live Entertainment and Educational Exhibits



The event’s unique Boutique Shopping Village and Tailgate Lounge were designed specifically around the warm-up arena so that visitors will be able to browse, shop and dine while watching the world’s elite competitors warm up their horse. Over 140 vendors will be on hand boasting wares ranging from top-of-the-line equestrian products for both horse and rider, barn equipment and FEI World Cup™ merchandise to stunning jewelry, beautiful artwork and the latest in fashions. Spectators will be able to shop-till-they-drop while enjoying all the action!

The entire Horse Expo will be hopping Thursday through Saturday night. Live bands, food and drink, pony races and high-end shopping will entertain the crowd until 11:00 p.m. each evening.

The Horse Discovery Zone offers hands-on learning area including the Runza Gallery of Breeds, Riding Style Museums, Durham Museum, Omaha Children’s Museum, Henry Doorly Zoo, Blacksmith Shop, Wheelwright, The Tack Room, U.S. Pony Clubs and Citizens Foundation for the Omaha Mounted Patrol. The Demonstration Arena will offer educational demonstrations throughout the day with presentations on styles of riding, Parade of Breeds, vaulting, Pony Club Games, long-lining, grooming, driving and so much more! Equimania! offers youth education stations and interactive displays including anatomy, dental, evolution, skeleton in motion, Tree of Life, Digestive tract, nutrition and water, horse behavior and colors, grooming, safety. The Horse Discovery Zone Theater will host ongoing presentations of domestic and international short films and documentaries from the 2016 Equus Film Festival as well as a selection of horse related programs.

For more information about the 2017 FEI World Cup™ Finals in Omaha, hotel information and to purchase tickets, please go to www.OmahaWorldCup2017.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the CenturyLink Center Omaha box office.