Piaffe Performance Farm Brings Adult Amateur Awards and Rider Lounges Back to AGDF

Dr. Cesar Parra (far right) and the Piaffe Performance team prepare for an exciting season at the 2017 Adequan Global Dressage Festival

Every year since the Adequan Global Dressage Festival’s inception in Wellington, Florida, Piaffe Performance Farm, run by Olympic dressage rider Dr. Cesar Parra, has actively sponsored the winter horse show series. With the help of Mr. and Mrs. Kamel Ghribi of GK Horses, Piaffe Performance will once again be bringing the Piaffe Performance Adult Amateur Achievement Award to the show, as well as providing lounges on-site for riders and trainers to relax during what can be a hectic show season.

This year, the Adequan Global Dressage Festival will run from January 12 to March 25, 2017.

Dr. Parra and his Piaffe Performance team are excited for the series to kick off, and have relocated from their Whitehouse Station, New Jersey base to their winter base in Jupiter, Florida. When asked why he chooses to sponsor the international competition series every year, Parra explained, “I am a true believer that if we all do a little bit, it will be amazing what we can get accomplished within our sport.”

As in years past, The Piaffe Performance Adult Amateur Achievement Award will be given out throughout the season to adult amateur riders who exhibit hard work and a passion for their sport. Parra will present each award recipient with a commemorative ribbon, an engraved picture frame, and a medallion.

In addition to the Adult Amateur Achievement Award, Piaffe Performance will also sponsor the rider lounges at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival. One will be located between the International Arena and international warm-up ring, and the other will be located by Ring 2. Dr. Parra is proud to make the especially busy show days a bit more relaxing for his colleagues as well as his own team by providing comfortable furniture, fans, snacks, water, and coffee in the lounges.

“I enjoy very much to see all my friends gathered together where we can be ourselves. There is a lot of camaraderie,” said Parra of the rider lounges. “Sometimes, trainers have to work so hard all day long at shows, so it’s so nice to have something right there available for us. A drink of water, coffee – it’s a small thing, but I think it really makes a difference.” Last year was Piaffe Performance’s first time providing lounges at the Adequan Global Dressage Festival. “We had a lot of feedback from friends, colleagues, and students of colleagues who said they had a great time and were very grateful to have the lounges. It breaks the tension of a normal horse show,” Parra explained.

In addition to sponsoring this year’s winter competition in Wellington, Parra and his team will also be competing. They will be debuting some notable new horses at the show grounds, including five-year-old Westphalian gelding Sir Beckman (Donnerhall x Wolkenstien II) and Oldenburg gelding GK Dancing Rubies (Dressage Royal x Rohdiamont). “Sir Beckman is an amazing horse – probably one of the best young horses I’ve ever had,” said Parra. “His canter is a 10, and trot is also a 10. We’ll see where he takes us.” GK Dancing Rubies, an Oldenburg gelding, is also sure not to disappoint. “Our goal is that we will be on the team for World Equestrian Games, and Tokyo,” Parra stated.

Dr. Cesar Parra provides top-level training for riders and horses at his Piaffe Performance facilities in Jupiter, Florida, and Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. He also has sales horses available.

by Johnny Robb

