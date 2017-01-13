For Romance I OLD Accepted for Holsteiner Breeding

Kira Wulferding and For Romance I OLD at the 2016 Nurnberger Burgpokal Finals in Frankfurt

For Romance I OLD has been accepted for breeding by the Holsteiner Verband. He was the youngest, foreign bred dressage stallion taking part in the recent Holsteiner approval. The top foundation stallion is owned by the Dressage Performance Centre Lodbergen and earned this approval based on his remarkable sport and breeding achievements.

For Romance I OLD (by Furst Romancier x Sir Donnerhall I) is the double Oldenburg licensing champion and under Kira Wulferding he qualified for the Bundeschampionate. In 2016 he participated as a 7-year old in the prestigious Nurnberger Burgpokal Finals for the best Developing Prix St Georges Horses in Germany.

More than 10 sons from For Romance's first crop have already been licensed, including the third ranked Federico Fellini and the premium stallions For Final, For Dance, Fortunatus, For Faible and Fine Romance, as well as performance test winner and reserve licensing champion Fidelio Royal.

The Belgian mare champion Freya de Mars and the Oldenburg Brilliant Ring mare Marabella are two of his premium daughters. Florentina became the Westfalian auction price highlight for 200,000 euro.

For Romance I OLD produced numerous winning foals, including the German Foal Champion and several expensive auction foals.

"We are very proud that For Romance I OLD, just like his stable mates Dante Weltino OLD and Rubin Royal OLD, now received an okay to breed for the Holstein society. He is now accepted for all German breed societies, which is something only few dressage stallions achieve," said Urs Schweizer, the managing director of Lodbergen.

For Romance I OLD's next public appearance with the other DLZ stallions will be on Sunday 19 February 2017 at 14h00 during the DLZ Stallion Show in Vechta, Germany.

