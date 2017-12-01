Get PRE Ready for the 2017 USPRE Week

2017 USPRE Week

USPRE Breeding News

Mark your calendars and get ready for the annual USPRE Week in Wellington, Florida. The 2017 edition is promising to be a fantastic week dedicated to the PRE Horse with "The Athleticism and Utility of the PRE Horse" as theme of the year. The 2017 USPRE Week takes place In Wellington, Florida, on 24 - 29 January 2017.

The week includes parties, clinics, seminars, and much more!

The schedule features:

Tuesday, Jan 24 @ 6:00 pm -- Member Welcome at White Horse Tavern. 3401 Equestrian Club Dr in Wellington. Greeted by USPRE Staff and hosted by USPRE Board of Directors, members are welcome to kick off the week together.

Wednesday, Jan 25 @ 9 am - LG-ANCCE Seminar with Tanya Duffey. What's new at the Studbook? What's ahead for the Studbook? Need some advice for a difficult case? Join Tanya for answers.

Wednesday, Jan 25 @ 10:30 am -- Sit tight because the BEC will host a Round Table at White Horse Tavern. Hosted by representatives from the Breeder Executive Committee such as Adrienne La Far, and Board Directors such as Miguel Nunez and Bill Taylor. Bill and Miguel will talk about the TRC later this year, what's new for breeders and help answer your questions. Other breeders from around the country will join us as well. Make a point to be a part of this dynamic discussion.

Wednesday Evening - starting at 6 pm -- Join us at Global Dressage Showgrounds at 13500 South Shore Road in Wellington for the biggest party for the PRE anywhere in the country. Watch an amazing exhibition of stallions, freestyles and much, much more. Music and food and friends. Don't miss this! President Juan Tirado Agudo will join us for this big celebration.

Thursday, January 26, the Dressage Grand Prix begins at Global Dressage Showgrounds. Settle in at the VIP tent or in the stands and see some of the best competition anywhere in the world. During the Lunch Break on Thursday at Global Dressage showgrounds Federico Nieto Leon, the personal veterinarian of Grandioso III, the two-time Olympian PRE horse will share his experiences as a vet in Spain,working with PRE horses from the country farms to the top shows in Germany.

6:00 pm at the International Polo Club Thursday evening, join us for the Member Dinner. 6-6:45 for cocktails and socializing, dinner served at 7:00. Year End awards will be announced. $100/per person and you MUST be a member. You must RSVP as soon as possible. Call Tanya at 561-214-4961

Friday, January 27, opens with two concurring Clinics:

9:00 am to 2 pm Doina Fisher holds a Working Equitation Clinic at Hampton Green Farm at 13285 Southfields Road in Wellington. Come and learn about this new sport that is taking over the equestrian world. Amateur-friendly and suited for the PRE horse, a fun alternative for you and your horse!

9:00 am on Friday morning at Janne Rumbough's MTICA farm 13175 Southfields Road, join us for a TRC Prep Clinic with ANCCE judge and handler Sebastian Bastida.This expert horse handler comes to us from Spain, courtesy of Board Member Miguel Nunez, and talks to us about the new regulations for morphology shows, TRC regulations, and to show us his magnificent training on the long line. Sebastian will work with USPRE Member Lucinda Striker for this fascinating look at handling the PRE and preparing for a TRC.

Friday Night Freestyles at Global Dressage Showgrounds starts will feature some of the most famous horses in the equestrian world. Arrive at 6 pm - Freestyles will start at 7 pm - and sit in the stands or in the VIP tent. A very special presentation featuring Grandioso III during the Break will highlight your evening.

Saying a U.S. Farewell to Grandioso III on Friday Night during Friday Night Freestyles.Watch this once-in-a-lifetime event from the comfort of the USPRE VIP tent, arena-side!

Saturday, January 28 - Head back to Global Dressage Showgrounds for the Grand Prix Special. At Lunch be sure to join us for a Master Class by Daniel Martin Dockx, our own Olympian, riding Bolero.

Featured at SICAB, come see a master rider on one of his Grand Prix horses, hear his thoughts about preparing the PRE horse for the Grand Prix

"We hope you'll make some time to visit other Wellington attractions such as the Jumping Show on Saturday night, and Polo on Sunday afternoon. There's plenty of world-class equestrian shopping at all the venues," said a USPRE rep.

Check the uspre website for the full Schedule and hotel information.

Make your plans now to attend! For more information or assistance, please contact the USPRE office.