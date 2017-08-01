So Dark, New Grand Prix Hopeful for Fie Skarsoe

Fie Skarsoe and her new Grand Prix hopeful So Dark

Luxembourg Dressage News

Danish born Luxembourg dressage rider Fie Skarsoe has received the ride on a new Grand Prix prospect, So Dark. The black beauty has been acquired by the Schönhofen family, which also owns Skarsoe's current international small tour horse Simple Choice.

So Dark is a 10-year old Hanoverian mare by San Remo out of Romy (by Rotspon x Warkant). She is bred by Erike Lütjen and was owned by Birgit Schneider. She was competed up to Prix St Georges level by Tara Schneider, who took over the ride from Matthias Vatter.

Skarsoe discovered the talented black mare at Christoph Koschel's Hof Beckerode in Hagen, Germany. Koschel will continue to train the pair in the future.

"So Dark is a sensitive, intelligent horse on its way from Prix St Georges to Grand Prix. She has an exceptional talent for piaffe and passage and three very good basic gaits. With an experienced rider such as Fie, both will be very successful," Koschel explained. "It is one thing to sell a horse, but another to make two into a successful combination. This is very important to me and that is why I am happy that I will be coaching Fie on So Dark in the future. When you give away a horse, of which its talent convinces you so much, it is special that you can assist the pair in making them into a new, harmonious and successful duo."

Skarsoe is excited about her future aboard So Dark and praises the mare for her incredible work ethic.

"She is big, black and a really beautiful horse . She has three really nice gaits and really is "working mare"," said an elated Skarsoe. "She has a fantastic mentality and loves to work!! Her strong side is for sure that she has no weakness; but I would also say her potential for piaffe and passage."

Koschel strongly believes in guiding newly brought together combinations along the way.

"A new horse is not like a new car," Koschel stated. "I always try to assist any new combination after a sale with training and advice. I did the same for Steffi Weihermüller and Fantomas, as well as for Anna Kasprzak on Donnperignon and for Felicitas Hendricks on Faible As, just to name a few. It makes me happy to see when a combination becomes a true successful match."

Skarsoe will take her time to get to know the horse better and prepare her for international sport.

"I'm so happy and thankful that Christoph Koschel helped me with her and we are looking forward to educate this wonderful mare and see what the future brings," said Fie. "I'm so thankful that my fantastic sponsor, the Schönhofen family, who makes this dream come true and gives me the chance to ride, educate and compete a great, future horse like So Dark."

For Christoph the 2017 show year starts with several new ventures. He has officially taken over his father Jurgen Koschel's half share into their previously co-owned enterprise Koschel Dressage and has assigned Philip Ruwe as his business partner and assistant trainer. Christoph is aiming more at developing a training and sales facility at home and will take advantage of the good weather in Wellington, Florida, to compete his horses there this winter.

"At the moment we have a string of very good, talented horses in the stable which we want to present in the Bundeschampionate, Nurnberger Burgpokal and Louisdor Cup qualifiers this year," said Koschel. "Besides the 8-year old Ballentines, who will make his CDI debut in Wellington, we also have the 8-year old Solitaire, who has already won at international small tour level and who has now been sold to a junior rider. I'm fortunate to have a few very good clients' horses which I'm allowed to train for the big sport."

