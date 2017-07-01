Lord Carnaby Sold to German Young Rider

Beatrice Buchwald on Lord Carnaby

German Dressage News

Beatrice Buchwald's 2013 Bundeschampionate winning horse Lord Carnaby has been sold to a German Young Rider. The 10-year old Rhinelander is a licensed stallion but his main focus with the new rider will be sport.

"We sold Lord Carnaby to a really nice and talented German young rider," Buchwald told Eurodressage. "I'm a bit sad because he is such a special horse with a super character, my first bundeschampion and we won all from young horses test up to s-level. But, I'm happy that family Hödl give me the ride for so long timen and I understand that they have to sell horses as a breeder."

Lord Carnaby is bred by Peter Schweimanns and was previously owned by Austrian Manfred Hödl. He is by Lord Loxley out of Rochelle (by Rocket Star x Pilot x Fruhlingstrunk).

The chestnut stallion first got licensed at the 2009 Westfalian Stallion Licensing and was later approved for Oldenburg and Hanover. He did his 30-day stallion performane test in 2010 in Neustadt/Dosse and scored 8.6 for dressage and 7.79 for show jumping to finish with 8.36 overall.

Under Beatrice Buchwald he finished sixth at the 2010 Bundeschampionate as a 3-year old and seventh as a 5-year old in 2012. In 2013 he competed at the World Young Horse Championships in Verden, where he finished 11th in the Finals, but one month later he won the 2013 Bundeschampionate as a 6-year old. Buchwald and Lord Carnaby were trained by Isabell Werth at the time.

In 2014 the pair made its transition to small tour level and contested the Developing PSG horse classes. They were 8th in the 2015 Nurnberger Burgpokal Finals in Frankfurt. The duo's last show was at a local event in Nettetal-Lobberich in August 2016. They won the medium tour Intermediaire A there.

So far, Lord Carnaby has sired two licensed sons (Luiz Gustavo and Ludowig) and two state premium mares.

Photo © LL-foto

