Divertimento Sold to Dr. Heather Boo

Chris von Martels and Divertimento at the 2016 CDIO Aachen

Photo © Astrid Appels

Canadian Dressage News

Tinne Vilhelmson-Silfven's Grand Prix horse Divertimento has been sold to American amateur Grand Prix rider Heather Boo from Delray Beach, Florida. During the 2016 show season, the bay Westfalian was leased to Canadian Chris von Martels as his Rio Olympic hopeful.

Divertimento is a rising 15-year old Westfalian gelding by Di Versaci x Ferragamo. He was owned by Vilhelmson's long-time sponsor Antonia Ax:son Johnson and Von Martels has now found a new home for him.

"Timmie" has given us so many great moments in the last year - an amazing season in Florida, winning rides in Canada, and a trip down the centerline in Aachen just to name a few," Von Martels explained. "More importantly, he has warmed our hearts with his big personality, and his never ending willingness to try!"

Divertimento began competing at international Grand Prix level under Vilhelmson in 2011. In 2016 Von Martels tried to earn one of two Canadian individual spots for the 2016 Olympics. The pair won the GP Special at the CDI in Cedar Valley and Tryon and further competed at the internationals in Wellington, Ottowa, and Darmstadt.

"Tinne, Antonia and myself made the decision to sell him this fall," Chris told Eurodressage. "Tim is in great shape, is highly competitive, and should have many more good years ahead of him, so the timing was right to sell him and let a new rider enjoy him."

Dr. Heather Boo, who is a radiologist by profession, has been competing the 20-year old KWPN bred Liberty Light (by Livingstone x Pion) in the amateur CDI Grand Prix classes in Wellington in 2016 and will now continue her show career on Divertimento. Von Martels will focus his attention on his 2015 Pan American Games medal winning Zilverstar, who has not been out to a CDI since the Pan Ams in July 2015.

"Zilverstar is doing very well and is getting close to being ready to start Grand Prix," said Von Martels. "He is very special, and I want to wait for his debut until we feel he is really ready and confident. I also have Belissimo who I did already start a few times in some small national shows in GP's, I am very excited about him."

Photos © Astrid Appels

Related Links

Battle for Final Canadian Olympic Spot Heats Up at 2016 CDI Cedar Valley

Chris von Martels Leases Vilhelmson's Divertimento for 2016 Olympic Show Season

Vilhelmson and Divertimento On Top in Big Grand Prix Class at 2014 CDI-W Wellington